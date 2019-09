Central Florida leads the nation in a tragic statistic. We are the deadliest metro area in the country for pedestrians.

Osceola County is looking to solve the problem. Their answer: more traffic cameras.

The traffic center in Osceola County is a whole lot busier these days. The team is now looking at dozens and dozens of new cameras at 19 intersections along West U.S. Highway 192, tracking how many cars, pedestrians and bicyclists come and go through the area. Osceola County is one of the first in the state to use this program.