< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fbrevard-zoo-treating-13-green-sea-turtles width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script> (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); </script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" "> <div class="header-main nav-header"> <div class="row"> <div class="left"> <a id="toggle-more" href="#"><i class="fa fa-navicon"></i><i class="fa fa-close"></i> <span class="btn-label">Sections</span></a> <div class="site-logo"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com"><img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/logo-fox-35-orlando-wofl-alt.png" alt="FOX"/></a></div> <nav class="nav-primary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/my65">WRBW My65</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="right-options"> <div class="right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-clear" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 63°</span></a> </div> </div> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 1--> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 1--> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> var protocolrName = 'https:' == document.location.protocol; protocolrName = (protocolrName ? 'https:' : 'http:'); window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push( {article:'auto'} ); !function (e, f, u, i) { if (!document.getElementById(i)){ e.async = 1; e.src = u; e.id = i; f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f); } }(document.createElement('script'), document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0], '//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js', 'tb_loader_script'); </script> <div class="header-secondary"> <div class="row"> <span class="primary-category"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news">Local News </a></span> <nav class="nav-secondary"><ul><li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">News</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. World News</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/unusual">Unusual</a></li><li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics"><strong>Politics</strong></a></li></ul></nav> </div> </div> <div class="header-more placeholder-container"> <div class="more-wrapper"> <nav class="nav-main"> <ul> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news" ><span> News</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics" ><span> Politics</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather" ><span> Weather</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day" ><span> Good Day</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending" ><span> Trending</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic" ><span> Traffic</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports" ><span> Sports</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health" ><span> Health</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests" ><span> Contests</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about" ><span> About Us</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community" ><span> Community</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment" ><span> Entertainment</span></a> </li> <li> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/my65" ><span> <img alt="Page Icon" src="/image/layout_icon?img_id=4098071&t=1552455807821" /> WRBW My65</span></a> </li> </ul> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> </nav> <div class="follow"> <a class="facebook" href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a> <a class="twitter" href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a> <a class="youtube" href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube"></i></a> <a class="instagram" href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news"><i class="fa fa-instagram"></i></a> </div> <div class="mod-inline news show-for-large-up"> <div id="taboola-navigation-text-links"></div> <script type="text/javascript"> window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push( { mode: 'organic-text-links-a', container: 'taboola-navigation-text-links', placement: 'Popup Navigation Text Links', target_type: 'mix' } ); </script> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-large-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Videos --> <h3>Videos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/local-news/394539549-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/Deputies_say_worker_deceased_after_fall__0_6885873_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 11 p.m." title="Deputies say worker deceased after fall at Epcot"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Deputies say worker deceased after fall at Epcot</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/local-news/394539122-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/Brevard_Zoo_treating_13_green_sea_turtle_0_6885976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." title="Brevard Zoo treating 13 green sea turtles for illnesses"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Brevard Zoo treating 13 green sea turtles for illnesses</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/local-news/394539018-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/Brevard_Zoo_treating_13_green_sea_turtle_0_6885864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." title="Brevard Zoo treating 13 green sea turtles for illnesses"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Brevard Zoo treating 13 green sea turtles for illnesses</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Videos --> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-xlarge-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Photos --> <h3>Photos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/good-day/weather-babies/393955501-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/JACE_1552404445264_6882045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jace" title="JACE (March 9- March 15)"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Weather Babies: March 9th - March 15th</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/good-day/weather-babies/392864004-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/04/CHESTER_1551714472186_6848379_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="CHESTER_1551714472186.JPG"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Weather Babies: March 4th - March 8th</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/391060483-gallery"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/22/umatilla-arson13_1550878532058_6810897_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="umatilla-arson13_1550878532058.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Authorities search for arsonist in Lake County</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Photos --> </div> </div> </div> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=20890989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-light-gray"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_DJWF5VSgqKKf_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_DJWF5VSgqKKf"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_DJWF5VSgqKKf_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_DJWF5VSgqKKf_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394415603'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8006_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8006"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8006_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8006_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/news/local_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '394415603'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script> (function ($, A) { /** * Helper method to init and render a video player * @param container {string} - id of containing element * @param config {object} - video player configuration * @param renderInModal {boolean} * @param videosJson - AnvatoPlayList JSON */ fox.videoPlayer = function (container, config, renderInModal, videosJson) { var self = this; this.loaded = false; this.config = config; this.modalId = "#modal-magnify-video" + container; this.inModal = renderInModal; this.anvatoPlaylist = null; this.storyAnvatoPlayer = null; this.videosJson = JSON.parse(videosJson); this.thumbsContainer = $('#' + container).siblings('.more-videos'); this.thumbs = this.thumbsContainer.find('li > a'); // called on "VIDEO_COMPLETED" event to load next video in playlist this.updateStyle = function(){ if (self.storyAnvatoPlayer && !renderInModal && self.videosJson.length > 1) { // play the next video if one exists var currentSelectedId = self.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id; if (self.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay) { self.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(); self.setActiveThumb(self.thumbsContainer.find('[data-playlist-id=' + currentSelectedId + ']')) } } else { return null; } }; this.setActiveThumb = function (el) { self.thumbs.removeClass('active'); el.addClass('active'); }; this.loadScript = function () { A.use('ep-fox-anvato-player', function (A) { self.anvatoPlaylist = new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(self.videosJson); self.storyAnvatoPlayer = new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(container, self.config, self.updateStyle, self.anvatoPlaylist); // attach video thumbnail click events self.thumbs.on('click', function (e) { var me = $(this), idx = me.data('playlist-idx'); if (!me.hasClass('active')) { self.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(self.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[idx]); self.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay = true; self.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(self.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[idx]); self.setActiveThumb(me); var articleId = self.config.pInstance.split('_')[1]; var videoPostedDateClass = ".videoPostedDate-" + articleId; var currentVideoPostedDate = me.attr("data-video-posted-date"); $(videoPostedDateClass).html('<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> ' + currentVideoPostedDate); } e.preventDefault(); }); }); }; if (!self.inModal) { self.loadScript(); } else { $(self.modalId).bind("opened", function () { if (!self.loaded) { self.loadScript(); self.loaded = true; } }); $(self.modalId).bind("closed", function () { self.loaded = false; }); } } })(jQuery, AUI()); </script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story394415603" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="394415603" data-article-version="1.0">Brevard Zoo treating 13 green sea turtles for illnesses</h1> </header> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_394415603_394539122_148229"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="394539122" data-video-posted-date="Mar 12 2019 11:21PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/Brevard_Zoo_treating_13_green_sea_turtle_0_6885976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Brevard Zoo treating 13 green sea turtles for illnesses</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="394418065" data-video-posted-date="Mar 12 2019 01:50PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/Brevard_Zoo_treating_13_sick_sea_turtles_0_6882877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Brevard Zoo treating 13 sick sea turtles</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script> $(function () { var self = this; this.customFields = [ {'name': 'dimension3', 'value': 'WOFL'} ]; this.playerId = 'storyPlayer_394415603_394539122_148229'; this.videosJson = '[{"id":"394539122","video":"544058","title":"Brevard%20Zoo%20treating%2013%20green%20sea%20turtles%20for%20illnesses","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%2010%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F12%2FBrevard_Zoo_treating_13_green_sea_turtle_0_6885976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F12%2FBrevard_Zoo_treating_13_green_sea_turtles_for_il_544058_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1647055264%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DjMnpknX__OUhYsTwaB56GyH1N2M","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fbrevard-zoo-treating-13-green-sea-turtles"}},"createDate":"Mar 12 2019 11:21PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]},{"id":"394418065","video":"543828","title":"Brevard%20Zoo%20treating%2013%20sick%20sea%20turtles","caption":"The%20Brevard%20Zoo%20is%20currently%20treating%2013%20green%20sea%20turtles%20after%20seeing%20an%20influx%20of%20the%20sea%20creatures%20over%20the%20weekend.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F03%2F12%2FBrevard_Zoo_treating_13_sick_sea_turtles_0_6882877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F03%2F12%2FBrevard_Zoo_treating_13_sick_sea_turtles_543828_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1647021031%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Djnt-dSDDV-VDmz3HgsY3Cu9ZzME","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fbrevard-zoo-treating-13-green-sea-turtles"}},"createDate":"Mar 12 2019 01:50PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]'; this.config = { autoplay: false, pInstance: "storyPlayer_394415603_394539122_148229", video: "544058", poster: "https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/Brevard_Zoo_treating_13_green_sea_turtle_0_6885976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg", caption: "Fox%252035%2520News%2520at%252010%2520p.m.", url: "https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/03/12/Brevard_Zoo_treating_13_green_sea_turtles_for_il_544058_1800.mp4?Expires=1647055264&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=jMnpknX__OUhYsTwaB56GyH1N2M", eventLabel: "Brevard%20Zoo%20treating%2013%20sick%20sea%20turtles-394539122", customFields: self.customFields }; this.config.plugins = {dfp: {adTagUrl: "https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fbrevard-zoo-treating-13-green-sea-turtles"}}; this.config.companions = [{width:300, height:250, containers:['companions_div_1'] }]; this.player = new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId, this.config, false, this.videosJson); }); </script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <ul id="social-share-394415603" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Brevard Zoo treating 13 green sea turtles for illnesses&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/turtle%20pic_1552411917346.png_6882866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Brevard Zoo treating 13 green sea turtles for illnesses&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/turtle%20pic_1552411917346.png_6882866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/brevard-zoo-treating-13-green-sea-turtles" data-title="Brevard Zoo treating 13 green sea turtles for illnesses" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/brevard-zoo-treating-13-green-sea-turtles" addthis:title="Brevard Zoo treating 13 green sea turtles for illnesses"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script> $(function () { var getOptions = function () { var height = 440, width = 600, top = (screen.height / 2) - (height / 2), left = (screen.width / 2) - (width / 2), scrollbars = 1, options = 'width=' + width + ',height=' + height + ',left= ' + left + ',top=' + top + ',scrollbars=' + scrollbars; return options; }; function showSocialDialogue() { var currentUrl = window.location.href; var dataValue = $(this).attr('data-href'); var dataType = $(this).attr('data-type'); var dataImage = $(this).attr('data-image'); if (dataImage && dataImage.length > 0) { var pictureType = ""; if (dataType == 'pinterest') { pictureType = "media"; } else if (dataType == 'tumblr') { pictureType = "posttype=photo&content"; } currentUrl = dataValue + encodeURIComponent(currentUrl) + "&" + pictureType + "=" + encodeURIComponent(dataImage); } else { currentUrl = dataValue + encodeURIComponent(currentUrl); } var shareWindow = window.open(currentUrl, "social-share", getOptions()); } var initSocialEvents = function () { try { var socialShare = $('#social-share-394415603'); socialShare.find('li a[data-href]').on('click', showSocialDialogue); } catch (e) { console.log('Error initSocialEvents' + e); } }; initSocialEvents(); }); </script> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 01:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-394415603"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 11:21PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 11:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-394415603" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo left"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-394415603-394415609"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/turtle%20pic_1552411917346.png_6882866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/turtle%20pic_1552411917346.png_6882866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394415603-394415609" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/turtle%20pic_1552411917346.png_6882866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394415603" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MELBOURNE, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Brevard Zoo is currently treating 13 green sea turtles after seeing an influx of the sea creatures over the weekend.</p><p>According to a press release, the turtles arrived at the Brevard Zoo's Sea Turtle Healing Center in a debilitated state. Many were covered with algae and barnacles that affected their ability to swim. Others were suffering from different ailments including inflammation and sepsis.</p><p> </p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="476" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FBrevardZoo%2Fvideos%2F2095808570504766%2F&show_text=0&width=476" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="476">

The turtles are being treated with antibiotics, vitamins and are being given a safe place to rest.

“We’re working as hard as we can to get these guys back on their flippers and out in the ocean,” said Shanon Gann, the Zoo’s sea turtle program manager. “Situations like this underscore the importance of sea turtle rehabilitation in our state and we hope to expand our facility in the near future.”

The Healing Center usually only holds 12 sea turtles at a time but were able to accommodate thanks to the creative staff and volunteers. They reached an all-time high of 26 patients as other facilities across the state were also near capacity.

Twelve turtles were tranferred to the Turtle Hospital in Marathon on Monday.

false false false

Up Next:

false false false

false false false