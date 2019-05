Related Headlines Florida mother of 2 missing for days

- A body pulled from a canal in Miami Gardens has been confirmed as the missing mother of two, who disappeared on May 15.

Police say the decomposed body of 41-year-old Kameela Russell was found in a canal Saturday afternoon, just a few blocks from where she vanished.

An unbearably painful week for @MDCPS. We ache for Kameela Russell's grieving loved ones and pray they find the strength to bear the pain of this heartbreaking loss. District Crisis team has been deployed to @MiamiNorlandSHS to help students and staff during this difficult time. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 29, 2019







According to the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner, Russell died from a blunt force head injury.

The mother of two was last seen by her family on May 15. Russell was an employee at Miami Norland Senior High School.

School superintendent, Alberto M. Carvalho, shared his condolences on Twitter.

"We ache for Kameela Russell's grieving loved ones and pray they find the strength to bear the pain of this heartbreaking loss."

Crisis counselors were sent to the high school to help students and staff.

Investigators are treating her death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-474-6473.