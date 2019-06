- Police blocked off part of South Street where a body was found on the side of the road, Saturday morning.

“It's under investigation. It was an adult male, we can confirm that,” said Titusville Police spokeswoman Amy Matthews.

Titusville Police said a man walking his dog found the body in a drainage ditch around 8:30 in the morning. Matthews said they're still gathering all the facts about what happened.

“Right now it's a death investigation,” she said, “it's too early to conclude anything other than that right now because it's in the preliminary stages.

We're waiting for the medical examiner to take over the case and after his findings we can go forward.”