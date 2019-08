- Newly released body camera video shows a suspect admitting to punching a man at a Miller's Ale House in Kissimmee.

The initial incident happened back in June. The victim, 51-year-old Srikanth Srinivasan, was knocked unconscious, then declared brain-dead at an area hospital. Soon after, he was taken off life support and died.

The suspect, 28-year-old Benjamin Hernandez Jr., was charged with second-degree manslaughter. Body camera video of the arrest shows that the suspect told Orange County deputies he did hit the victim. Hernandez is also on camera saying Srinivasan never took a swing at him.

Hernandez told deputies he was defending the victim's wife because the couple was fighting. The victim's wife, Barbara Srinivasan, called that statement absurd.

“He was looking for a fight. There was no way he was coming to my aid. There was no way, I never asked for his help, I never talked to him. And I certainly didn’t need it,” said Srinivasan. “My husband lost his life over this and there’s nothing that will bring him back. This is senseless. This shouldn’t have happened and I’d like to see him [Hernandez] get the maximum penalty.”

Hernandez’ lawyer did not return calls for comment.