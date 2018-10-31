Baby kidnapped, then found safe after car theft

- Police in Holly Hill say two women have been arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a 6-month-old.

Investigators say the child’s babysitter, Sarah Ordonez, is charged with child neglect. They say Jade Zatalava is charged with kidnapping. Two additional suspects are still on the run.

Holly Hill Police say just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, they responded to a 911 call at Arrow Wrecker on Carswell Avenue. They say the two women charged, two men and a 6-month-old who Ordonez was supposed to be watching, pulled up in a car together.

“The female that is supposed to be the caretaker for the infant gets out and goes into the wrecker service to conduct business,” explained Holly Hill Police Chief Stephen Aldrich.

After that, police say a man in their car got out and stole a truck from the lot. Then the other man drove off with the baby and Zatalava in their original ride, leaving the babysitter in the business.

Officers say the motive in this case is still unclear, but they’re looking into whether the group was doing drugs.

“There really was no plan. It’s been confusing from the start to what it is right now. It all fell apart when they took the cars and took off,” Aldrich said.

Police say they tracked the car with the baby inside to an apartment complex in Holly Hill and found Zatalava with the child.

The baby was then reunited with her mom at the police department. Police say they believe Ordonez was a family friend.

Investigators say they’re still looking for the two men involved in this case.