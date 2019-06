- Homicide detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating following the discovery of two bodies in Apopka.

Deputies on Thursday responded to a wooded area on W. Orange Blossom Trail, where they found the bodies of two women. Few details about the deaths were immediately released.

Detectives indicated that they have leads which may help them positively identify one of the deceased.

The unidentified woman was found jewelry, which the Sheriff's Office has photographed and distributed to the media, in hopes that the public might be of assistance. If you have any information, please call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).