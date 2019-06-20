< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Authorities seek help in identifying bodies
Posted Jun 20 2019 10:28PM EDT id="relatedHeadlines-413917130" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>APOPKA, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Homicide detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating following the discovery of two bodies in Apopka. </p><p>Deputies on Thursday responded to a wooded area on W. Orange Blossom Trail, where they found the bodies of two women. Few details about the deaths were immediately released. </p><p>Detectives indicated that they have leads which may help them positively identify one of the deceased.</p><p>The unidentified woman was found jewelry, which the Sheriff's Office has photographed and distributed to the media, in hopes that the public might be of assistance. More Local News Stories

Suspect in gas station attack arrested
Posted Jun 20 2019 10:36PM EDT
Investigators have made an arrest in an attack at an Osceola County gas station. 

The incident happened on June 15 at a Wawa on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Simpson Road. data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/Search_for_suspect_accused_of_attacking__0_7401245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/Search_for_suspect_accused_of_attacking__0_7401245_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/Search_for_suspect_accused_of_attacking__0_7401245_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/Search_for_suspect_accused_of_attacking__0_7401245_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/15/Search_for_suspect_accused_of_attacking__0_7401245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect in gas station attack arrested</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div Posted Jun 20 2019 10:36PM EDT
Investigators have made an arrest in an attack at an Osceola County gas station. 

The incident happened on June 15 at a Wawa on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and Simpson Road. Deputies say the suspect got into the open door of a car at the gas pump next to him and beat up the woman inside, and then he ran away after the woman fought back. 

During the investigation, deputies said they identified 27-year-old Noel Rivera as a suspect in the case. Rivera was located and contacted on a week later and agreed to be interviewed. At the conclusion of the interview, deputies said Rivera confessed to the incident.

Next steps eyed on importing prescription drugs
Posted Jun 20 2019 08:42PM EDT
A state pharmacy panel will meet next week to discuss additional steps Florida needs to take to establish a program to import prescription drugs from other countries.

The Florida Board of Pharmacy Rules Subcommittee will meet June 27 to discuss a new law that would allow Florida to establish a drug-importation program and the "international export pharmacy permits" that will be required to participate. The panel will consider a draft version of an application for the international export pharmacy permits, an agenda for the meeting shows.

The Rules Subcommittee is the first step in the rule approval process. Ultimately, the change would require approval from the full Board of Pharmacy.

Weeds cover sidewalk at Church Street SunRail stop
Posted Jun 20 2019 08:17PM EDT
There appears to be a serious weed problem near SunRail's Church Street Station. The unwelcome growth is covering the sidewalk is some places.

"Orlando needs to get onboard with their cleaning," said Sara, a SunRail rider. "It does look like it's unkept, and it probably needs to be taken care of."

SunRail rider Owen Campbell said he is surprised to see the weed takeover, at such a popular train stop. In fact, according to SunRail, the Church Street Station is one of the busiest stops on the route. 