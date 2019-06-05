< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Authorities investigate disturbance at marina

By Brian Scott, FOX 35 ORLANDO

Posted Jun 05 2019 08:36PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 05 2019 07:43PM EDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411049826_411039868_117672";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411039868","video":"571621","title":"Authorities%20investigate%20disturbance%20at%20marina","caption":"Fox%2035%20News%20at%205%20p.m.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F05%2FAuthorities_investigate_disturbance_at_m_0_7356690_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F05%2FAuthorities_investigate_disturbance_at_marina_571621_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654386191%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DZkw__3dobkW5atKdOFKg42jNLJE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fauthorities-investigate-disturbance-at-marina"}},"createDate":"Jun 05 2019 07:43PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411049826_411039868_117672",video:"571621",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Authorities_investigate_disturbance_at_m_0_7356690_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News%2520at%25205%2520p.m.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/05/Authorities_investigate_disturbance_at_marina_571621_1800.mp4?Expires=1654386191&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Zkw__3dobkW5atKdOFKg42jNLJE",eventLabel:"Authorities%20investigate%20disturbance%20at%20marina-411039868",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/local_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fauthorities-investigate-disturbance-at-marina"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/authorities-investigate-disturbance-at-marina">Brian Scott, FOX 35 ORLANDO </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411049826"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:43PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-411049826" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411049826-411043930"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Halifax%20Harbor%20Marina-boats-boating_1559779650876.jpg_7357013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Halifax%20Harbor%20Marina-boats-boating_1559779650876.jpg_7357013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Halifax%20Harbor%20Marina-boats-boating_1559779650876.jpg_7357013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Halifax%20Harbor%20Marina-boats-boating_1559779650876.jpg_7357013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Halifax%20Harbor%20Marina-boats-boating_1559779650876.jpg_7357013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411049826-411043930" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Halifax%20Harbor%20Marina-boats-boating_1559779650876.jpg_7357013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Halifax%20Harbor%20Marina-boats-boating_1559779650876.jpg_7357013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Halifax%20Harbor%20Marina-boats-boating_1559779650876.jpg_7357013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Halifax%20Harbor%20Marina-boats-boating_1559779650876.jpg_7357013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Halifax%20Harbor%20Marina-boats-boating_1559779650876.jpg_7357013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411049826" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Police are searching for a Volusia County woman after an incident that had neighbors in a marina taking cover Wednesday.</p> <p>This happened at the Halifax Harbor Marina in Daytona Beach. Police were called around 2:00 a.m. initially for a trespassing request from a boat docked at the marina.</p> <p>"The owners of that boat, a man and a woman had called us to basically trespass a woman that was already on the boat," said Daytona Beach Police Spokesman Messod Bendayan. "That woman was involved in an intimate relationship with the male."</p> <p>According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the relationship was happening without his wife's knowledge. The man reportedly decided to end the relationship and told his wife about it before they both went to the marina to have the woman removed from the boat.</p> <p>Upon arrival at the scene, authorities found the boat adrift about 15 to 20 feet from the dock and reported hearing several gunshots. The man confirmed there were firearms on board, including an AK-47 with 100 rounds and a shotgun.</p> <p>Officers had to call in the Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife to assist with boats and get to the adrift boat.</p> <p>After several hours they were able to get the boat back to dock. Inside, investigators said the boat was burnt to a total loss as were magazines for the guns, but all of the guns were found inside and accounted for.</p> <p>The mistress however, was not found.</p> <p>Police said they are now looking for 31 year-old Nikki Shriver as a person of interest. Shriver is not currently charged with anything, and officers said her phone was found inside the boat.</p> <p>If Shriver’s name sounds familiar, it’s because Volusia law enforcement have had to search for her before.</p> <p>The Sheriff’s Office confirms that Shriver was the woman investigators spent several days searching for in the Tiger Bay Wildlife Preserve last June. In that incident officials said Shriver had gone into the preserve making suicidal threats before her phone died. She was later located inside the preserve.</p> <p>Now Daytona Beach Police said they need to find her regarding the incident at the marina.</p> <p>"We don't know if she started the fire, we don't know if shots were fired,” said Bendayan. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Downtown_campus_preps_for_UCF_and_Valenc_0_7356909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Downtown_campus_preps_for_UCF_and_Valenc_0_7356909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Downtown_campus_preps_for_UCF_and_Valenc_0_7356909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Downtown_campus_preps_for_UCF_and_Valenc_0_7356909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Downtown_campus_preps_for_UCF_and_Valenc_0_7356909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Downtown campus preps for UCF, Valencia students</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Robert Guaderrama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In less than three months, the University of Central Florida and Valencia College shared campus in Downtown Orlando will open to students. Crews are hard at work, but by the look of things, there is still a lot of work to be done.</p><p>Approximately 7,700 students will be attending classes at the campus at the end of August. On Wednesday, representatives from the media were taken on a hard hat tour of the site.</p><p>The first stop was the Dr. Philips Academic Building, which will be the heart of campus -- home to high-tech classrooms, labs, a library and common study areas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ula-rocket-arrives-on-space-coast-from-alabama-factory" title="ULA rocket arrives on Space Coast from Alabama factory" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/ULA_rocket_arrives_on_Space_Coast_from_A_0_7356921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/ULA_rocket_arrives_on_Space_Coast_from_A_0_7356921_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/ULA_rocket_arrives_on_Space_Coast_from_A_0_7356921_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/ULA_rocket_arrives_on_Space_Coast_from_A_0_7356921_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/ULA_rocket_arrives_on_Space_Coast_from_A_0_7356921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>ULA rocket arrives on Space Coast from Alabama factory</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Magnoli, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was a symbolic and important moment for The Boeing Company and for manned space missions, as a rocket booster arrived on Space Coast on Wednesday. </p><p>The booster was made in Alabama and came to Cape Canaveral on a cargo ship. It will carry United Launch Alliance's Starliner capsule, a competitor of SpaceX.</p><p>“It’s another milestone on the way to reclaiming that ability to be able to send humans to the International Space Station,” said Josh Barrett, a Boeing spokesman.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/wife-says-husband-is-brain-dead-after-attack" title="Man dies following confrontation in restaurant" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Wife_says_husband_is_brain_dead_after_at_0_7356766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Wife_says_husband_is_brain_dead_after_at_0_7356766_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Wife_says_husband_is_brain_dead_after_at_0_7356766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Wife_says_husband_is_brain_dead_after_at_0_7356766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Wife_says_husband_is_brain_dead_after_at_0_7356766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man dies following confrontation in restaurant</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Valerie Boey, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A wife is devastated, after her husband has died following an incident at a Florida restaurant. Investigators said the suspect was another customer who claimed he saw the two arguing.</p><p>The wife of 51-year-old Srikanth Srinivasan said her husband died late Wednesday evening, a day after authorities said he was attacked by another customer at a restaurant where they were dining. It happened at Miller’s Ale House, off of Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway on Tuesday evening.</p><p>Investigators said 28-year-old Benjamin Hernandez Jr. is charged with aggravated battery. He told them that he heard Srinivasan and his wife arguing and asked the husband to back away, but the husband refused.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/authorities-investigate-disturbance-at-marina" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Halifax%20Harbor%20Marina-boats-boating_1559779650876.jpg_7357013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Halifax%20Harbor%20Marina-boats-boating_1559779650876.jpg_7357013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Halifax%20Harbor%20Marina-boats-boating_1559779650876.jpg_7357013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Halifax%20Harbor%20Marina-boats-boating_1559779650876.jpg_7357013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Halifax%20Harbor%20Marina-boats-boating_1559779650876.jpg_7357013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Authorities investigate disturbance at marina</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ula-rocket-arrives-on-space-coast-from-alabama-factory" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/ULA-rocket-booster_1559779656981_7357017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/ULA-rocket-booster_1559779656981_7357017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/ULA-rocket-booster_1559779656981_7357017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/ULA-rocket-booster_1559779656981_7357017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/ULA-rocket-booster_1559779656981_7357017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>ULA rocket arrives on Space Coast from Alabama factory</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wife-says-husband-is-brain-dead-after-attack" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Srikanth%20Srinivasan_1559779654111.jpg_7357016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Srikanth%20Srinivasan_1559779654111.jpg_7357016_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Srikanth%20Srinivasan_1559779654111.jpg_7357016_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Srikanth%20Srinivasan_1559779654111.jpg_7357016_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/Srikanth%20Srinivasan_1559779654111.jpg_7357016_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wife says husband has died following restaurant attack</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputy-recovering-after-deadly-confrontation-with-angry-resident" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/brevard-deputy-shot_1559779648173_7357011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/brevard-deputy-shot_1559779648173_7357011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/brevard-deputy-shot_1559779648173_7357011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/brevard-deputy-shot_1559779648173_7357011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/brevard-deputy-shot_1559779648173_7357011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputy recovering after deadly confrontation with angry resident</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/markeith-loyd-in-court-for-motions-hearing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/markeith-lloyd_1559779651493_7357014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/markeith-lloyd_1559779651493_7357014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/markeith-lloyd_1559779651493_7357014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/markeith-lloyd_1559779651493_7357014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/05/markeith-lloyd_1559779651493_7357014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Markeith Loyd in court for motions hearing</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 