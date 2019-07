- Authorities in Marion County are searching for the owner of a severely malnourished dog.

The Marion County Government said that a dog, who appeared to be emaciated, was dropped off at Marion County Animal Services on Friday in deplorable condition. He was wearing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle shirt. After a medical assessment, the dog received veterinary treatment.

The dog is reportedly now under the supervision of staff at Animal Services. They are nursing him back to health with a carefully monitored feeding regimen.

Anyone with any information that could lead authorities to an owner should contact Marion County Animal Control at 352-671-8727 or the Marion County Sheriff's Office's Agricultural Unit at 352-732-9111.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.