- After more than three decades, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the cold case murder of 25-year-old Navy Airman Apprentice Pamela Cahanes.

“Our hearts go out to Pamela Cahanes’ family members who have been steadfast in their search for justice,” said Sheriff Dennis Lemma. “Thanks to decades of persistence from our Major Crimes Unit, and partners from NCIS and FDLE, we have taken a giant step forward.”

Thomas Garner, 59, was taken into custody on Wednesday at his Jacksonville home and transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility. Garner and Cahanes were classmates at the Orlando Naval Training Center, said Sheriff Lemma.

In a press release, the Sheriff's Office said that through genetic genealogy research, they were able to develop "a DNA family tree that eventually matched the suspect to DNA found on the victim."

Cahanes' body was found August 5, 1984 in the yard of a home on West 1st Street in unincorporated Sanford. Investigators said she had been beaten and strangled.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FFOX35News%2Fvideos%2F2540053852732586%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="560" height="315" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>

On Thursday morning, Sheriff Lemma held a news conference to announce the arrest.

Both the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement provided crucial assistance in this process.

"NCIS never lost sight of the fact that the family of Recruit Pamela Cohanes needed to know as much as possible about what happened to her,” said NCIS Special Agent in Charge Matthew Lascell. “Many people moved this 34 year-long investigation forward a step at a time, culminating yesterday in the arrest of her suspected killer and it's gratifying to have been part of discovering the truth."

Garner is charged with first degree murder. He's being held without bail.