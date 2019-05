- This week, Volusia County’s new animal abuse database officially went live on their website, and already it’s packed with listings.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 17 pages on the database filled with the names, information, mugshots, and offense details of people in Volusia County convicted of crimes against animals.

"Anyone over the last 10 years who has been convicted of either misdemeanor or felony animal cruelty,” said Animal Services Director Adam Leath.

Leath said the county’s database updates nightly to have the best information available, and leaders hope that information will get used.

The idea is to have the database be a sort-of background check on potential pet buyers/adopters. Companies, shelters, and private sellers can quickly access the database to search the person’s name and see if they have been convicted of committing any crimes against animals; potentially keeping new pets out of those folks’ hands.

Only a handful of other Florida counties have similar databases and for many of those it’s still a fairly new practice.

Volusia voted to go forward with theirs in March.