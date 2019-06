- An Ambert Alert activated on Friday morning for an Orange County teen is still active.

16-year-old Bruce Hagans is missing. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) says that he was abducted by a black man with dreadlocks and light skin. The man was said to be driving a dark gray Infiniti G3. He is also said to be armed and dangerous.

Bruce weighs reportedly 180 pounds and is six-feet, two-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt in the 1000th block of Lincoln Terrance in Winter Garden, Florida.

Anyone who locates Bruce or his alleged abductor should call 911 or 407-877-5482.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.