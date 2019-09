- Accused murderer Markeith Loyd will be in an Orange County court Wednesday morning for a hearing to determine the rules for his upcoming murder trial.

The court is expected to discuss a number of issues, including the state's request for special jury instructions. The hearing is set to begin at 9:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, Loyd will not be having a different judge residing over his case.

In a motion filed last week, Loyd claimed that Judge Leticia Marques was biased against him. He claimed that stems from her trying a case that involved his son where she ordered him to not have any contact with Loyd.

Marques's decision was based off a recommendation from a doctor, the state said. Loyd's son reportedly displayed bad behavior after spending time with his father and that they had an unhealthy relationship.

Authorities say Loyd killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon in December 2016, and then gunned down Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in January 2017 while she was trying to arrest him.

He is currently being held in the Orange County Jail. Loyd faces the death penalty if convicted.