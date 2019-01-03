7 dead in crash on I-75 in Alachua County

- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a multiple-vehicle crash in Alachua County, in which seven people have died.

Traffic was at a standstill for several hours on Interstate 75, near mile marker 393, or about a mile south of Alachua. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said two big rigs and two passenger vehicles collided., sparking the massive fire.

A large fire was ignited after approximately 50 gallons of diesel fuel had spilled onto the roadway. Emergency crews extinguished the fire and said they were treating the crash as a homicide investigation.

It remained unclear whether the victims were killed in the wreck or whether they burned in the fire, according to an FHP spokesman. A total of eight patients were transported from the scene.

