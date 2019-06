- It's easy to miss the 5G utility poles around Downtown Orlando, but one person has been slapping warning signs on them, informing people about their supposed dangers.

The poles silently beam-out waves that enable the next generation of high-speed wireless data. That's worried at least one person enough to paste the signs on many of them, warning about the alleged dangers of the 5G signals -- concerns that the medical community says are nothing to worry about.

“These longer wavelengths are non-ionizing radiation,” explained Dr. Maneesh Gossain, MD, a radiation oncologist. “They don't cause cancer.”

Dr. Gossain said the American Cancer Society has deemed the towers safe.

“They're giving off intermittent radiation, and these just aren't to the levels that cause cancer and DNA breaks that we're concerned about,” he said.

There are some U.S. cities that have banned 5G towers, because of cancer worries, but Dr. Gossain said, based on his research, if you see a 5G tower, there's no need to walk on the other side of the street.

“More studies will be done, but at this time, there's no indication that this will cause any cancers,” Gossain said.

It’s unclear who put up the signs. The 5G network's extra bandwidth is intended to make service more reliable, allowing more gadgets to connect to the network at much higher speeds.