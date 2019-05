- Deputies are searching for a 20-year-old Florida woman who has not been seen or heard from since last month.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says that 20-year-old Jenna Jacobsen is missing. She was last seen in the 700th block of South H. Street in Lake Worth Beach on April 25th, 2019. She has not been seen or heard from since.

They say that Jenna is about five-feet, two-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has blonde, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a white t-shirt, and black sandals. She has a tattoo on her wrist with the word 'serenity.'

Deputies consider Jenna to be missing and possibly endangered.

Anyone that comes into contact with Jenna or knows where she may be is urged to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.