- Multiple trucks were waiting as Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas pulled into Freeport, Bahamas early Saturday morning.

The cruise line is one of the many that have pledged money and food to the devastated Bahamas.

Passengers were told they would be making a relief effort stop in Freeport to deliver the supplies.

Royal Caribbean Executive Chef Peter Howell said they were happy to play any part they could in the recovery, "They want to help, that's all it is, they just want to contribute something to help these people who have been hit. They've lost everything so its the least we can do."

"I think that it's just a good opportunity to be able to do something and that's what everybody is doing here, they're helping," he added.

The meals and supplies were met by the Bahamian government who planned to get the items out to those in need in Freeport. One resident told Fox 35's Ryan Elijah that supplies were at a desperate level for many on Grand Bahama Island.