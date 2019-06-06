Uber spoke to Fox 35 and said that this incident was not reported to them in the last six months, so they are investigating and will take appropriate action. They also said that if they receive a report of an underage rider, Uber will invesigate and the driver or account holder risks losing access to the app.
Drivers are reportedly asked to report situations where a rider is underage to Uber for further review and investigation. Their Community Guidelines state that account holders must be over 18.
Benita was described as a "bubbly, gifted student and a piano prodigy" by NeJame Law. Her mother described her as "a happy child and no one ever worried about her."
Posted Jun 06 2019 12:23PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 01:19PM EDT
A spokesperson for Universal’s Volcano Bay said all rides are back open Thursday after a problem with the water park’s electrical system caused guests to get shocked on Sunday.
“The worst part of it was being terrified and knowing that I had to get out of the water before things got really bad,” recalled Wendy Lee.
The Winter Haven mom said she got shocked in the lazy river on Sunday while she was at the park with her family. The News Station reached out to Lee who said and she told us she was already trying to get out of the water because the ride was closing.
Posted Jun 06 2019 12:11PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 12:12PM EDT
In a case filed in the aftermath of last year’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a circuit judge is poised to hear arguments about the constitutionality of a state law that imposes tough penalties on local officials if they approve gun regulations.
Florida since 1987 has barred cities and counties from passing regulations that are stricter than state firearms laws. But in 2011, lawmakers went further by approving a series of penalties that local governments and officials can face if they violate the prohibition.
Posted Jun 06 2019 11:53AM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 03:43PM EDT
Rescuers were able to free a manatee that had gotten itself stuck in mud in St. Augustine on Wednesday.
St. Augustine police found the stranded female manatee upside down in muddy, shallow water before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Officers poured water on the manatee until a biologist from the Jacksonville Zoo could arrive on scene.