- Orlando police are investigating a shooting at the Holiday Inn just minutes from Orlando International Airport.

It all happened sometime before 1:00 a.m. Friday morning at the hotel off of Semoran Blvd. near the airport. One man was shot. He was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition.

Investigators say the shooter may have known the victim, but they have not said what led up to this shooting. It's not known if they have a suspect in custody.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is still an active investigation. Check back for details.