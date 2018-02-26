1 dead in Lake Helen house fire

- A man was found dead inside a Lake Helen home, following a house fire, and now Volusia County Sheriff’s Office detectives are conducting a death investigation.

Neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke and flames coming from a home on Marion Street on Lake Helen Monday morning.

"The golf cart, you heard a pop, it went up in the air and landed in the street," explained Kimberly Griffith. "I heard two explosions, shook the house really bad. I was like, 'Wow!' I couldn't even get my phone on, I was shaking and everything over there was on fire, cars too, everything."

Fire crews from multiple agencies worked for hours, trying to put out this house fire that was spreading fast.

"According to neighbors, when we got here, something happened with golf cart that set the grass on fire, set the vehicles on fire, and also the house," said Howard Goldberg, EMS Battalion Chief with Volusia County Fire Services.

Three people lived in the home, authorities said. Family members were visibly upset. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. More information will be released when it becomes available.