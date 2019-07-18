< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Polar Express' to be centerpiece of annual ICE! exhibit at Gaylord Palms Image Gallery 6 PHOTOS express for web_1563467387551.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/polar5_1563467398690_7531993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418906542-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="polar5_1563467398690.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/polar4_1563467396406_7531992_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418906542-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="polar4_1563467396406.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/polar3_1563467392068_7531991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418906542-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="polar3_1563467392068.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/polar2_1563467390649_7531990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418906542-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="polar2_1563467390649.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/polar1_1563467387285_7531987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418906542-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="polar1_1563467387285.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418906542-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/polar%20express%20for%20web_1563467387551.png_7531988_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="polar express for web_1563467387551.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/polar5_1563467398690_7531993_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="polar5_1563467398690.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/polar4_1563467396406_7531992_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="polar4_1563467396406.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/polar3_1563467392068_7531991_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="polar3_1563467392068.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/polar2_1563467390649_7531990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="polar2_1563467390649.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/polar1_1563467387285_7531987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" Posted Jul 18 2019 12:42PM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 12:47PM EDT (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The Polar Express will be the theme of this year's 'ICE!' exhibit at the Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, the resort announced Wednesday.</p><p>"As guests enter the attraction, they will embark on a magical adventure to the North Pole, while learning about friendship, bravery and the true spirit of Christmas," the resort wrote in a press release. "A truly heartwarming tale, "The Polar Express" will come alive for guests in a world made from more than two million pounds of ice, hand-carved into sculptures and interactive features to recreate iconic scenes from the film."</p><p>"We can't wait to debut ‘The Polar Express' as this larger-than-life attraction," said Johann Krieger, General Manager for Gaylord Palms Resort. "Christmas is a truly magical time here at Gaylord Palms, and this filmembodiesthe magic and wonder of the season. We know guests of all ages will love experiencing ICE! this year to feel that holiday joy."</p><p>Each year, thousands of people from around the world visit the annual exhibit. What makes it so special is that the ICE! attraction is hand-carved by artisans from Harbin, China from more than two million pounds of colorful ice.</p><p>Guests walk through the sculpture exhibit in 9-degree temperatures while wearing parkas, adding to the experience and wonderous feeling of the holidays.</p><p>Ten different scenes from 'The Polar Express' will be on display, along with a two-story ice slide for guests to enjoy.</p><p>In addition to ICE!, other activities being offered this year at the resort include an Elf Training Academy, the Sounds of the Season Concert Series, a Naughty or Nice Escape Room, and a Christmas Tree Trail. </p><p>Visitors can also check out the Cirque Dreams Unwrapped stage show, "a 25-minute, action-packed experience featuring soaring acrobatics, theatricality and imagination that will have guests on the edge of their seats."</p><p>Christmas at Gaylord Palms runs from November 25 through January 5. </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p> </div> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402445" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-teen-goes-missing-after-visiting-a-youth-crisis-center" title="Florida teen goes missing after visiting a Youth Crisis Center" data-articleId="418918827" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/JSO_missing%20girl_071819_1563471440392.png_7532328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/JSO_missing%20girl_071819_1563471440392.png_7532328_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/JSO_missing%20girl_071819_1563471440392.png_7532328_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/JSO_missing%20girl_071819_1563471440392.png_7532328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/JSO_missing%20girl_071819_1563471440392.png_7532328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida teen goes missing after visiting a Youth Crisis Center</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 01:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 01:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida teen has gone missing after visiting a Youth Crisis Center.</p><p>The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that 11-year-old Addison Terry is missing. She walked away from the Youth Crisis Center on Parental Home Road on Wednesday night.</p><p>Deputies believe that Addison may be in the Orange Park, Clay County, or Jacksonville area. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/fort-lauderdale-residents-may-be-without-water-for-24-hours-due-to-water-main-damage" title="Fort Lauderdale residents may be without water for 24 hours due to water main damage" data-articleId="418920016" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX / File" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fort Lauderdale residents may be without water for 24 hours due to water main damage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 01:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Residents in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding communities were told Thursday to not expect running water for at least 24 hours. </p><p>A water main was damaged Wednesday night, according to city officials . During construction, contractors apparently struck a 42-inch water main near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.</p><p>City officials said the water supply from their well fields was shut off during repairs. The damaged water main supplies water from the those well fields to the city.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/mother-asking-for-help-finding-daughter-s-missing-military-daddy-doll-" title="Mother asking for help finding daughter's missing military 'daddy doll'" data-articleId="418898867" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20doll%20for%20web_1563465339033.png_7532039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20doll%20for%20web_1563465339033.png_7532039_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20doll%20for%20web_1563465339033.png_7532039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20doll%20for%20web_1563465339033.png_7532039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/missing%20doll%20for%20web_1563465339033.png_7532039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Jessica Osborne" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mother asking for help finding daughter's missing military 'daddy doll'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 12:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 01:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Ohio mother is asking for help to locate her toddler's missing doll, which holds a photo of her military father to comfort her while he is deployed. </p><p>Jessica Osborne said she typically gives her two daughters a doll to help prepare them for when daddy has to leave. Her husband is currently training with the Kentucky National Guard.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/apollo-11-s-problem-filled-lunar-landing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/How_the__Eagle__landed_despite_challenge_2_7532243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="How_the__Eagle__landed_despite_challenge_2_20190718172606-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Apollo 11's problem-filled lunar landing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/house-approves-15-minimum-wage-senate-prospects-are-dim"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/getty_nancypelosifile_071819_1563467890869_7531996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is shown in a July 17, 2019, file photo. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)" title="getty_nancypelosifile_071819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/half-naked-suspect-wearing-a-bra-burglarized-vehicles-at-new-port-richey-business"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/half%20naked%20burglar%20in%20bra_1563459967917.jpg_7531789_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office" title="half naked burglar in bra_1563459967917.jpg-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Half-naked suspect wearing a bra burglarized vehicles at New Port Richey business</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-firefighters-test-advanced-rescue-drones"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Manatee_crews_use_drones_to_fight_fires_5_7531108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Manatee_crews_use_drones_to_fight_fires_5_20190718023858-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida firefighters test and fly advanced rescue drones</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/apollo-11-s-problem-filled-lunar-landing" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/How_the__Eagle__landed_despite_challenge_2_7532243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/How_the__Eagle__landed_despite_challenge_2_7532243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/How_the__Eagle__landed_despite_challenge_2_7532243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/How_the__Eagle__landed_despite_challenge_2_7532243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/How_the__Eagle__landed_despite_challenge_2_7532243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Apollo 11's problem-filled lunar landing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fort-lauderdale-residents-may-be-without-water-for-24-hours-due-to-water-main-damage" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;File" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fort Lauderdale residents may be without water for 24 hours due to water main damage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-polar-express-to-be-centerpiece-of-annual-ice-exhibit-at-gaylord-palms" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/polar%20express%20for%20web_1563467387551.png_7531988_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/polar%20express%20for%20web_1563467387551.png_7531988_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/polar%20express%20for%20web_1563467387551.png_7531988_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/polar%20express%20for%20web_1563467387551.png_7531988_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/18/polar%20express%20for%20web_1563467387551.png_7531988_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Polar Express' to be centerpiece of annual ICE! exhibit at Gaylord Palms</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/new-law-requires-new-hampshire-schools-to-provide-free-menstrual-products-to-students" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/11/29/tampon-pads-feminine-products_1480476252550_2342568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/11/29/tampon-pads-feminine-products_1480476252550_2342568_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/11/29/tampon-pads-feminine-products_1480476252550_2342568_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/11/29/tampon-pads-feminine-products_1480476252550_2342568_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2016/11/29/tampon-pads-feminine-products_1480476252550_2342568_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New law requires New Hampshire schools to provide free menstrual products to students</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/mother-daughter-charged-in-death-of-ochoa-lopez" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/clarisa-desiree-figueroa_1563468214351_7531892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/clarisa-desiree-figueroa_1563468214351_7531892_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/clarisa-desiree-figueroa_1563468214351_7531892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/clarisa-desiree-figueroa_1563468214351_7531892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/18/clarisa-desiree-figueroa_1563468214351_7531892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Left&#x20;to&#x20;Right&#x3a;&#x20;Desiree&#x20;Figueroa&#x2c;&#x20;Clarisa&#x20;Figueroa" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother, daughter charged in death of Ochoa-Lopez baby</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span 