- The Polar Express will be the theme of this year's 'ICE!' exhibit at the Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, the resort announced Wednesday.

"As guests enter the attraction, they will embark on a magical adventure to the North Pole, while learning about friendship, bravery and the true spirit of Christmas," the resort wrote in a press release. "A truly heartwarming tale, "The Polar Express" will come alive for guests in a world made from more than two million pounds of ice, hand-carved into sculptures and interactive features to recreate iconic scenes from the film."

"We can't wait to debut ‘The Polar Express' as this larger-than-life attraction," said Johann Krieger, General Manager for Gaylord Palms Resort. "Christmas is a truly magical time here at Gaylord Palms, and this filmembodiesthe magic and wonder of the season. We know guests of all ages will love experiencing ICE! this year to feel that holiday joy."

Each year, thousands of people from around the world visit the annual exhibit. What makes it so special is that the ICE! attraction is hand-carved by artisans from Harbin, China from more than two million pounds of colorful ice.

Guests walk through the sculpture exhibit in 9-degree temperatures while wearing parkas, adding to the experience and wonderous feeling of the holidays.

Ten different scenes from 'The Polar Express' will be on display, along with a two-story ice slide for guests to enjoy.

In addition to ICE!, other activities being offered this year at the resort include an Elf Training Academy, the Sounds of the Season Concert Series, a Naughty or Nice Escape Room, and a Christmas Tree Trail.

Visitors can also check out the Cirque Dreams Unwrapped stage show, "a 25-minute, action-packed experience featuring soaring acrobatics, theatricality and imagination that will have guests on the edge of their seats."

Christmas at Gaylord Palms runs from November 25 through January 5.