- Jury selection is expected to continue this week in the first of two murder trials for Markeith Loyd.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in December 2016 and Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton outside an Orlando Walmart in January 2017. This first trial is related to the Dixon case.

Jury selection in the State of Florida versus Markeith Loyd began on Friday.

Nine different panels of between 50 and 60 people were brought in and questioned on Friday. Court officials tell The News Station they sent out summons to 500 people to report for jury duty in this case. Another 500 potential jurors will be brought in over the next three to four Fridays.

Judge Leticia Marques warned that jury selection could take up to four weeks. The actual trial is expected to last two to three weeks.

If Loyd is found guilty, he could be sentenced to death. Loyd is scheduled to be back in court to for the state’s case against him in the murder of Lt. Debra Clayton.