Great white shark Katharine brushes Florida coast

- She has been a frequent winter visitor to Florida's Space Coast. The massive great white shark named Katharine is currently pinging off the Canaveral National Seashore.

According to Ocearch, the 14-foot, 2,300-pound shark has been tracked swimming within 30 miles of the coast. She has covered a lot of distance in just six weeks, according to the Ocearch tracking site. On the morning of Nov. 23, 2018, Katherine was pinging some 300 miles east of Bermuda.

A ping this morning shows @Shark_Katharine off the coast of @NASAKennedy. She has been enjoying the waters off Florida’s east coast for over a month now. pic.twitter.com/zfFlTEKPg7 — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) January 2, 2019

Katharine was tracked near the Florida-Georgia border in 2016 when scientists believed she may have been pregnant. She was also tracked in November 2017 off the Florida coast.

She was captured in 2013 by researchers who attached a transmitter to her dorsal fin and she's been tracked ever since. In 2014, she became Ocearch's first Atlantic great white shark to migrate past the Florida Keys and into the Gulf of Mexico.

In addition to Katharine, another, much smaller, great white shark named "Manhattan" is currently pinging off the Florida coast, along with several tiger and bull sharks being tracked by Ocearch.

Ocearch researchers have tagged more than 330 animals including sharks, whales, and alligators, in an effort to collect previously unattainable data in the ocean and the wild. "Our mission is to accelerate the ocean's return to balance and abundance," according to the organization's website.