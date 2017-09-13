< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA) (NEWS SERVICE FLORIDA)</strong> - Florida officials said Monday that 72 nursing homes and assisted living facilities and seven hospitals on the state’s East Coast had been evacuated in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.</p> <p>Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew told reporters that only four of the long-term care facilities were evacuated because they didn’t have emergency generators and access to backup power as required by law.</p> <p>“They are making a determination based upon their buildings’ ability to withstand a Category 5 (hurricane), whether they are in the surge zone. So that is separate and apart from the generator,” Mayhew said.</p> <p>Hurricane Dorian was a Category 4 storm Monday with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph as it pounded the Bahamas. The slow-moving storm was earlier predicted to make landfall in Florida, but the latest forecasts have Hurricane Dorian hugging the coast and avoiding direct landfall in Florida.</p> <p>Nevertheless, mandatory evacuations have been ordered along many parts of the coast, as officials warn of storm surge, damaging winds and power outages.</p> <p>Evacuating the nursing homes and assisted living facilities means that residents must be transferred to different locations. Mayhew didn’t directly answer whether any nursing home and ALF residents were being transferred to emergency shelters or special-needs shelters.</p> <p>She said those decisions were not being made in Tallahassee.</p> <p>“All of this is local. All of the coordination and the decision-making around evacuations are local,” she said. “Patient safety, our requirements, our expectations around patient safety, remain intact.”</p> <p>After residents of a Broward County nursing home died following Hurricane Irma in 2017, the state put in place backup-power requirements for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Residents of The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills died after Irma knocked out the facility’s air-conditioning system, creating sweltering conditions.</p> <p>Florida has 84,078 nursing home beds, with more than half --- 46,255 beds --- in facilities that have requested, and been granted, additional time to meet the backup power mandate.</p> <p>The state has 106,254 ALF beds, with nearly 86 percent in facilities that have met the generator requirement. Facilities with 7,301 beds have requested and been given additional time to meet the requirement. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Dorian" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"426012968" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Dorian Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/fast-five/nasa-astronaut-captures-terrifying-scale-of-hurricane-dorian-in-images-from-space" title="NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space" data-articleId="426953701" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/NASA_astronaut_captures_terrifying_scale_0_7632501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/NASA_astronaut_captures_terrifying_scale_0_7632501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/NASA_astronaut_captures_terrifying_scale_0_7632501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/NASA_astronaut_captures_terrifying_scale_0_7632501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/NASA_astronaut_captures_terrifying_scale_0_7632501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As the East Coast of the United States braces for Hurricane Dorian, NASA engineer and astronaut Christina Koch, who is observing the storm from aboard the International Space Station, tweeted terrifying and awe-inspiring photographs of the hurricane" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 05:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 06:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the East Coast of the United States braces for Hurricane Dorian, NASA engineer and astronaut Christina Koch, who is observing the storm from aboard the International Space Station, tweeted terrifying and awe-inspiring photographs of the hurricane seen from space.</p><p>RELATED : NASA satellites provide 3-D view of Hurricane Dorian’s clouds from space as storm strengthens</p><p>"#HurricaneDorian as seen from @Space_Station earlier today. Hoping everyone in its path stays safe,“ tweeted Koch.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/hurricane-dorian-woman-in-bahamas-houses-nearly-100-dogs-to-protect-them-from-storm" title="Hurricane Dorian: Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them from storm" data-articleId="426941669" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Woman_saves_nearly_100_dogs_in_Bahamas_a_0_7632613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Woman_saves_nearly_100_dogs_in_Bahamas_a_0_7632613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Woman_saves_nearly_100_dogs_in_Bahamas_a_0_7632613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Woman_saves_nearly_100_dogs_in_Bahamas_a_0_7632613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Woman_saves_nearly_100_dogs_in_Bahamas_a_0_7632613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman in the Bahamas opened up her home to nearly 100 dogs as she rescued them from the devastation Hurricane Dorian brought to the island region." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hurricane Dorian: Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them from storm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 05:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 06:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman in Nassau, Bahamas, opened her home to nearly 100 dogs to protect them from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, which struck the region as a Category 5 hurricane.</p><p>Chella Phillips posted photos on her Facebook page on Sunday, showing dozens of dogs walking or lying around her home. She said she took in 97 dogs and that 79 of the canines were just in her bedroom.</p><p>RELATED: Video shows devastating winds thrashing Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dorian/count-on-hurricanes-to-spark-storms-of-online-misinformation" title="Count on hurricanes to spark storms of online misinformation" data-articleId="426943550" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Count_on_hurricanes_to_spark_storms_of_o_0_7632049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Count_on_hurricanes_to_spark_storms_of_o_0_7632049_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Count_on_hurricanes_to_spark_storms_of_o_0_7632049_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Count_on_hurricanes_to_spark_storms_of_o_0_7632049_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Count_on_hurricanes_to_spark_storms_of_o_0_7632049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Here's a sampling of false information, fabricated photos and hoaxes that have accompanied other big name hurricanes. While some of the misleading information — much of which is spread on social media — may be lighthearted, it can also create con" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Count on hurricanes to spark storms of online misinformation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 03:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 05:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The names of hurricanes may change, but one thing seems to stay the same: Misinformation spreads quickly during these dangerous storms.</p><p>Hurricane Dorian, an extremely powerful Category 4 storm that has brought misery to the Bahamas since making landfall Sunday, is expected to be no different.</p><p>Here's a sampling of false information, fabricated photos and hoaxes that have accompanied other big name hurricanes. While some of the misleading information — much of which is spread on social media — may be lighthearted, it can also create confusion or lead to dangerous situations.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/nasa-astronaut-captures-terrifying-scale-of-hurricane-dorian-in-images-from-space"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/Eye_1567459199788_7632072_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="NASA engineer and astronaut Christina Koch tweeted photos of Hurricane Dorian from aboard the International Space Station. (NASA)" title="Eye_1567459199788-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NASA astronaut captures terrifying scale of Hurricane Dorian in images from space</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/school-bus-dashcam-captures-close-call-after-speeding-pickup-truck-nearly-hits-teen"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX29_00186_1567460783368_7632396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FOX29_00186_1567460783368-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>School bus dashcam captures close call after speeding pickup truck nearly hits teen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/5-year-old-girl-s-decaying-body-found-in-closet-at-northwest-houston-apartment-complex-hpd"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/apt._1567460229192_7632385_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="apt._1567460229192-408795.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5-year-old girl's decaying body found in closet at northwest Houston apartment complex: HPD</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/hurricane-dorian-woman-in-bahamas-houses-nearly-100-dogs-to-protect-them-from-storm"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="More than a dozen dogs are shown inside the home of Chella Phillips, a woman in Nassau, Bahamas, who took in the homeless dogs to protect them from Hurricane Dorian. id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/school-bus-dashcam-captures-close-call-after-speeding-pickup-truck-nearly-hits-teen" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX29_00186_1567460783368_7632396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX29_00186_1567460783368_7632396_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX29_00186_1567460783368_7632396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX29_00186_1567460783368_7632396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/FOX29_00186_1567460783368_7632396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>School bus dashcam captures close call after speeding pickup truck nearly hits teen</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/5-year-old-girl-s-decaying-body-found-in-closet-at-northwest-houston-apartment-complex-hpd" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/apt._1567460229192_7632385_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/apt._1567460229192_7632385_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/apt._1567460229192_7632385_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/apt._1567460229192_7632385_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/apt._1567460229192_7632385_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>5-year-old girl's decaying body found in closet at northwest Houston apartment complex: HPD</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/hurricane-dorian-woman-in-bahamas-houses-nearly-100-dogs-to-protect-them-from-storm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/02/ugcapproved_chelladogsbahamas_090219_1567458729015_7632274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="More&#x20;than&#x20;a&#x20;dozen&#x20;dogs&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;inside&#x20;the&#x20;home&#x20;of&#x20;Chella&#x20;Phillips&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;woman&#x20;in&#x20;Nassau&#x2c;&#x20;Bahamas&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;took&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;homeless&#x20;dogs&#x20;to&#x20;protect&#x20;them&#x20;from&#x20;Hurricane&#x20;Dorian&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Chella&#x20;Phillips&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;The&#x20;Voiceless&#x20;Dogs&#x20;of&#x20;Nassau&#x2c;&#x20;Bahamas&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hurricane Dorian: Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them from storm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/people-along-the-st-john-s-river-brace-for-potential-flooding-as-dorian-nears" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/02/WOFL_st%20johns%20river_090219_1567454539070.png_7632262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>People along the St. John's River brace for potential flooding as Dorian nears</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/texas-gunman-was-fired-from-job-called-fbi-before-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/02/GettyImages-1165532624_1567453043411_7632029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Cengiz&#x20;Yar&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas gunman was fired from job, called FBI before shooting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> 