- The 'Most Magical Flight on Earth' opens Sunday at Walt Disney World.

On Sunday, Walt Disney World is opening their Disney Skyliner gondolas. They are the park's latest addition to one of the largest private transportation systems in the United States.

The aerial tram system will take visitors from hotels to theme parks while going 11 mph. The gondolas connect Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot to four resort hotels. Those are Disney's Riviera Resort, Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney's Pop Century Resort and Disney's Art of Animation Resort.

There are 300 enclosed gondolas and each one seats ten people. Many of the cabins are Disney-themed. These themes include Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Star Wars, Mickey Mouse, Pirates of the Caribbean, and even the Hitchhiking Ghosts from the Haunted Mansion.

OPENING DAY TODAY



Enjoy what #WaltDisneyWorld calls, "The Most Magical Flight on Earth"... the #DisneySkyliner.



No magic band needed for this transportation system of 300 gondolas (each seats 10).



Paulo & I used it to explore areas of WDW we've never seen. Now it's your turn! pic.twitter.com/Hnj1ImoT3j — David Martin 🇺🇸 📺 (@FOX35David) September 29, 2019





This story was written in Orlando, Florida.