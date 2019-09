- A decorated St. Petersburg police officer has been arrested by Department of Homeland Security agents on charges of possessing child pornography.

Officer Matthew Enhoffer was in federal court Thursday afternoon. According to documents filed in court, he's charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

An investigation was launched in July when an unspecified web application submitted a tip to a law enforcement hotline. The report said that "two suspected images of exploited children were uploaded to the app," Fox 13 reports.

A warrant was secured by investigators to search Enhoffer's home on September 11. According tothe report, agents seized a MacBook that contained several images of child pornography in addition to messages with an unidentified person discussing the images.

St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Hollway choked back tears while discussing the case on Thursday.

"When a police officer takes the oath, he or she takes the oath that they are going to protect the citizens out there, especially our youth.," he said. "Today Officer Enhoffer tarnished our badge."

Enhoffer has been on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, since the department first found out about the allegations.

"We're talking about kids here, and if this allegation is true, I don't want him here," Chief Holloway said.

