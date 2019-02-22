< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Anaconda owners tangle with state data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/county-by-county/anaconda-owners-tangle-with-state" data-title="Anaconda owners tangle with state" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/county-by-county/anaconda-owners-tangle-with-state" addthis:title="Anaconda owners tangle with state"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422966292.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422966292");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422966292-391350458"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/22/FWC%20anaconda_1550833898620.jpg_6809120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/22/FWC%20anaconda_1550833898620.jpg_6809120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/22/FWC%20anaconda_1550833898620.jpg_6809120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/22/FWC%20anaconda_1550833898620.jpg_6809120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/22/FWC%20anaconda_1550833898620.jpg_6809120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422966292-391350458" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/22/FWC%20anaconda_1550833898620.jpg_6809120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/22/FWC%20anaconda_1550833898620.jpg_6809120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/22/FWC%20anaconda_1550833898620.jpg_6809120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/22/FWC%20anaconda_1550833898620.jpg_6809120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/22/FWC%20anaconda_1550833898620.jpg_6809120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit: Florida By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida
Posted Aug 08 2019 10:56PM EDT (NSF)</strong> - Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared in South Florida this week to tout efforts to rid the Everglades of damaging pythons.</p> <p>But hundreds of miles away, the state is locked in a legal battle about another type of snake: anacondas.</p> <p>Owners and dealers of anacondas asked a Leon County circuit judge last week to issue a preliminary injunction against a new state rule that largely bans anacondas in Florida. The state targeted anacondas, which are native to South America, as part of a move to control invasive species that can harm habitats in Florida.</p> <p>But the owners and dealers, in a lawsuit filed in June and in last week’s preliminary-injunction request, contend that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission did not follow the proper process in approving the rule. Also, they contend that the rule would destroy their “livelihoods, investments, conservation and educational efforts.”</p> <p>“Plaintiffs, as snake owners, breeders, traders, conservators and business owners, have submitted affidavits describing the significant economic and personal impact the rule’s arbitrary prohibition on reptile species (the anacondas) will have on them and their businesses including, perhaps most gravely and irreversible, the likely imminent euthanization or otherwise divesting themselves of animals they have spent decades selectively breeding and maintaining, a wasteful and senseless loss,” the preliminary-injunction motion said.</p> <p>An attorney for the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission filed an 11-page document Wednesday disputing the plaintiffs’ legal positions. The document did not provide detailed arguments, but the commission said this spring that the rule is needed to prevent a repeat of problems caused by pythons.</p> <p>“Our native fish and wildlife are facing a serious threat posed by various invasive species found throughout the state,” Kipp Frohlich, director of the commission’s Division of Habitat and Species Conservation, said in a prepared statement as the rule was poised to take effect May 2. “This new rule will help prevent those species on the prohibited list from becoming the next Burmese python.”</p> <p>Owners and dealers from across the state originally filed a challenge in late May in the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings. They later dismissed that case and filed the lawsuit in circuit court.</p> <p>The rule added a series of animals --- ranging from anacondas to meerkats and flying foxes --- to a list of “prohibited non-native species” that cannot be sold or bought in the state.</p> <p>The rule generally allows the prohibited species to be kept only for research or exhibition purposes, though it includes an exception for people who had the animals as pets before the change took effect. Those people could obtain permits to keep possession until the animals die.</p> <p>The lawsuit raises a series of legal issues, including allegations that the commission did not properly compile what is known as a “Statement of Estimated Regulatory Costs” that would show the financial impact of the rule on small businesses.</p> <p>The rule affects possession and sale of three types of anacondas: the yellow anaconda, the Beni anaconda and DeSchauensee’s anaconda, according to the commission. A 2010 state law targeted the possession and sale of green anaconda and pythons.</p> <p>State leaders in recent years have particularly focused on reducing the number of pythons in the Everglades, a problem rooted in people releasing the snakes into the wild. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"County by County" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402475" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More County by County Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/florida-woman-says-alligator-ate-her-100-pound-dog" title="Florida woman says alligator ate her 100-pound dog" data-articleId="422933536" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/Florida_woman_says_alligator_ate_her_dog_0_7582373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/Florida_woman_says_alligator_ate_her_dog_0_7582373_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/Florida_woman_says_alligator_ate_her_dog_0_7582373_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/Florida_woman_says_alligator_ate_her_dog_0_7582373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/Florida_woman_says_alligator_ate_her_dog_0_7582373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6:30 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida woman says alligator ate her 100-pound dog</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 07:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman in central Florida says an alligator ate her 100-pound (45-kilogram) dog.</p><p>Cynthia Robinson told investigators in Auburndale, Florida that she was walking her 6-year-old dog, Tank, by a retention pond on Thursday when the gator attacked.</p><p>Robinson told Spectrum Bay News 9 that she wanted to help her dog, but the alligator was huge and Tank didn't stand a chance.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/2-girls-injured-when-atv-collides-with-suv" title="2 girls injured when ATV collides with SUV" data-articleId="422922622" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/2_girls_injured_when_ATV_collides_with_S_0_7582414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/2_girls_injured_when_ATV_collides_with_S_0_7582414_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/2_girls_injured_when_ATV_collides_with_S_0_7582414_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/2_girls_injured_when_ATV_collides_with_S_0_7582414_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/2_girls_injured_when_ATV_collides_with_S_0_7582414_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 girls injured when ATV collides with SUV</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jessica Albert, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 06:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two seven-year-old girls were injured when the ATV they were on crashed into an SUV, according to authorities.</p><p>The crash happened at the intersection of SW 198th Terrace and SW 109th Place in Dunellon.</p><p>Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said the ATV was trying to cross the road when it hit the SUV. The ATV spun out and landed on its side. The driver of the SUV did stop.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/deputies-searching-for-missing-6-month-old-boy-and-his-17-year-old-mother" title="Deputies searching for missing 6-month-old boy and his 17-year-old mother" data-articleId="422931136" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/david%20ana%20francisco_1565293377724.jpg_7581753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/david%20ana%20francisco_1565293377724.jpg_7581753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/david%20ana%20francisco_1565293377724.jpg_7581753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/david%20ana%20francisco_1565293377724.jpg_7581753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/08/david%20ana%20francisco_1565293377724.jpg_7581753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(HCSO)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies searching for missing 6-month-old boy and his 17-year-old mother</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 03:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 07:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies are searching for a missing baby and his teenage mother, who were last seen Tuesday in Plant City.</p><p>The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Ana Francisco-Miguel left her home in Plant City on foot with her 6-month old son, David Francisco.</p><p>The baby boy is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs 25 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fhp-steps-up-enforcement-in-construction-zones"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/i-4-ultimate-construction_1565319114277_7582973_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="i-4-ultimate-construction_1565319114277.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FHP steps up enforcement in construction zones</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-search-for-suspect-in-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/wofl-street-Orlando-shooting_1565318282192_7582918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="wofl-street-Orlando-shooting_1565318282192.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies investigate shooting near Orlando</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/ucf-knights/ucf-football-making-a-difference-for-patients-at-adventhealth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/UCF-adventhealth_1565316596976_7582909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="UCF-adventhealth_1565316596976.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>UCF football making a difference for patients at AdventHealth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/florida-woman-says-alligator-ate-her-100-pound-dog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/08/gator-eats-dog_1565308440647_7582292_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="gator-eats-dog_1565308440647.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida woman says alligator ate her 100-pound dog</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 