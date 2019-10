- A sporting retail store is giving back to several kids in need with a $100 shopping spree for National Night Out.

Academy of Sports in Millenia partnered with 'Operation Positive Direction.' The program works with the Orlando Police Department through community outreach.

The group invited 25 children and teens on a shopping spree during the 'National Night Out' event.

Operation Positive Direction's program coordinator Takela Young said that "These kids may experience social, economic or academic issues. So, we try to guide them in a positive direction. They are excited, happy to be here, very involved in community service projects. So we really enjoy this program, it's one-on-one mentoring with officers and civilians and officers are very involved, guiding them to the direction we need them to go."

Academy of Sports said that they donated more than $12,000 to the program to support the work it is doing for the community.