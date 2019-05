- A woman was airlifted to the hospital after being bitten by an alligator on Saturday, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials.

It happened in the area west of Fay Lake Wilderness Park in Port Saint John.

According to a tweet from fire officials, the woman suffered "significant bite injuries."

**ALLIGATOR BITE** Area West of Fay Lake Wilderness Park. Port Saint John. Trauma alert/ significant bite injuries. Female patient flown to trauma center. BCFR E29, R29, D20, F1, and @Health_First First Flight on the call. pic.twitter.com/vp2NXZcCEV — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) May 25, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.