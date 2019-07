- Orlando police shut down the parking garages at Universal Orlando, on Saturday, in reference to a report that someone had a gun.

Police say a person traveling on Interstate 4 alleged that they saw someone with a rifle in one of the parking garages.

With assistance from Universal security staff, both parking garages were evacuated and searched, but nothing dangerous was found. And, no one was hurt.

The garages were eventually reopened without incident.

Orlando police officers stayed on scene to assist with traffic.