< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/logo-fox-35-orlando-wofl-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-sunny" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 93°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/advent-house-calls">House Calls</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/about-a-third-of-women-have-dated-men-for-a-free-meal-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Vday%20dinner_1561411085570.jpg_7437635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="About a third of women have dated men for a free meal, study finds"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/about-a-third-of-women-have-dated-men-for-a-free-meal-study-finds">About a third of women have dated men for a free meal, study finds</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos">All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/facebook-instant/couple-fatally-abuses-newborn-daughter-baby-suffers-blows-to-the-head-96-fractures"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Couple charged with fatally abusing newborn daughter, baby suffers blows to the head, 96 fractures"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/facebook-instant/couple-fatally-abuses-newborn-daughter-baby-suffers-blows-to-the-head-96-fractures">Couple charged with fatally abusing newborn daughter, baby suffers blows to the head, 96 fractures</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wofl/home/180-foot-cargo-ship-intentionally-sunk-to-create-artificial-reef"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/boat%20intentionally%20sunk%20to%20create%20artificial%20reef_1561411265866.jpg_7437636_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="180-foot cargo ship intentionally sunk to create artificial reef"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wofl/home/180-foot-cargo-ship-intentionally-sunk-to-create-artificial-reef">180-foot cargo ship intentionally sunk to create artificial reef</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/about-a-third-of-women-have-dated-men-for-a-free-meal-study-finds">About a third of women have dated men for a free meal, study finds</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos">All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/facebook-instant/couple-fatally-abuses-newborn-daughter-baby-suffers-blows-to-the-head-96-fractures">Couple charged with fatally abusing newborn daughter, baby suffers blows to the head, 96 fractures</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/home/180-foot-cargo-ship-intentionally-sunk-to-create-artificial-reef">180-foot cargo ship intentionally sunk to create artificial reef</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/home/orlando-police-need-help-identifying-masked-robbery-suspect">Orlando police need help identifying masked robbery suspect</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wofl/fast-five/rocky-mountain-treasure-sheriff-warns-hunt-for-hidden-chest-filled-with-gold-jewels-can-be-deadly">Rocky Mountain treasure: Sheriff warns hunt for hidden chest filled with gold, jewels can be deadly</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/hour-by-hour-forecast">Hour by Hour Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/allergy-tracker">Allergy Tracker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/attractions-forecast">Attractions Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/beach-forecast">Beach Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/bus-stop-forecast">Bus Stop Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/uv-index">UV Index</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/weather-babies">Weather Babies</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-entertainment" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment" data-dropdown="drop-nav-entertainment" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Entertainment</a> <ul id="drop-nav-entertainment" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions">Attractions</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/tmz">TMZ</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/shows">FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club">Orlando City Soccer Club</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mls">MLS</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/worldcup">Women's World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-magic">Orlando Magic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.nba.com/magic/tickets">Orlando Magic Tickets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/nfl">NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/mlb">MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports/college-sports">College Sports</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-community" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community" data-dropdown="drop-nav-community" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Community</a> <ul id="drop-nav-community" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day/student-of-the-week">Student of the Week</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/i4-ultimate">I-4 Construction Project</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/orlando-matters/downtown-development-board">Orlando Matters</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Work for Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/my65">WRBW | my65</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/mobile">Mobile Apps</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Videos</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=20890989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3521"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3521_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3521_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414492617'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1425_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1425_MOD-AD-WOFL_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414492617'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414492617" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414492617" data-article-version="1.0">UCF student critical; suspect out on bond after hit-and-run</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-414492617" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=UCF student critical; suspect out on bond after hit-and-run&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/ucf-student-critical-suspect-out-on-bond-after-hit-and-run" data-title="UCF student critical; suspect out on bond after hit-and-run" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/home/ucf-student-critical-suspect-out-on-bond-after-hit-and-run" addthis:title="UCF student critical; suspect out on bond after hit-and-run"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414492617.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414492617");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414492617-414492392"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Yousuf%20Hasan_1561414091890.jpg_7438174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Yousuf%20Hasan_1561414091890.jpg_7438174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Yousuf%20Hasan_1561414091890.jpg_7438174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Yousuf%20Hasan_1561414091890.jpg_7438174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Yousuf%20Hasan_1561414091890.jpg_7438174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414492617-414492392" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Yousuf%20Hasan_1561414091890.jpg_7438174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Yousuf%20Hasan_1561414091890.jpg_7438174_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Yousuf%20Hasan_1561414091890.jpg_7438174_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Yousuf%20Hasan_1561414091890.jpg_7438174_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Yousuf%20Hasan_1561414091890.jpg_7438174_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414492617" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Troopers say a 21-year-old University of Central Florida student is clinging to life after a hit-and-run driver hit her near campus.</p><p>The Florida Highway Patrol said London Harrell was hit by a vehicle driving along the shoulder of Napiers Circle on Saturday. </p><p>Lt. Kim Montes said Harrell appeared to be walking well into the grass lawn when the driver struck her, causing major injuries.</p><p>The same vehicle was reported in another hit-and-run near the campus a short time earlier where, according to an incident report, the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Mendel Drive from Alafaya Trail and turned in front of another car, taking off after the collision.</p><p>Montes said investigators located Yousuf Hasan, 25, in a nearby parking lot asleep on the ground outside of the vehicle. </p><p>She said Hasan blew zeros on a breathalyzer test, but was clearly under the influence of something. </p><p>A blood test for drugs is currently pending.</p><p>According to representatives at the Orange County Jail, Hasan was released Monday morning after posting bond. </p><p>His bond was set Sunday morning, despite pleas from Harrell's family not to allow one.</p><p>During his first appearance a man who identified himself as Harrell's father showed up and spoke to the judge in front of the suspect, describing in detail the life-threatening position the young woman is now in.</p><p>"Our daughter is in ICU in extremely critical condition," he said. "She is currently being kept alive by a respirator and is in a coma. Her survival does not appear likely. Our family pleads with the court to deny bond and to prevent this monster from causing harm to anyone else."</p><p>If the victim does not survive, the felony charges Hasan already faces will likely be upgraded, according to Montes.</p><p>And, according to the Orange County Clerk of Court's database, Hasan does have a prior record, including a felony conviction for marijuana.</p><p>Throughout the day Monday, friends and family of Harrell took to social media in support of the UCF senior, many using the hashtag #LondonStrong.</p><p>As she fights for her life at ORMC, requests for comment from those close to her were not immediately returned.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story414492617 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story414492617 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-414492617",i="relatedHeadlines-414492617",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8286_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8286"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8286_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8286_MOD-AD-WOFL_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414492617'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1077_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1077"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402441" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/falcon-heavy-taking-ashes-into-space" title="Falcon Heavy taking ashes into space" data-articleId="414492048" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Falcon%20Heavy%20taking%20ashes%20into%20space_1561413906177.jpg_7438169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Falcon%20Heavy%20taking%20ashes%20into%20space_1561413906177.jpg_7438169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Falcon%20Heavy%20taking%20ashes%20into%20space_1561413906177.jpg_7438169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Falcon%20Heavy%20taking%20ashes%20into%20space_1561413906177.jpg_7438169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Falcon%20Heavy%20taking%20ashes%20into%20space_1561413906177.jpg_7438169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Falcon Heavy taking ashes into space</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There's about two dozen payloads going up with Monday's planned launch of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket and there's one that will be deeply personal to hundreds of people gathered to watch the launch.</p><p>One is carrying the ashes of their loved one - Dr. Joel Piehl, a Los Angeles dentist.</p><p>He passed away in November 2017.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/180-foot-cargo-ship-intentionally-sunk-to-create-artificial-reef" title="180-foot cargo ship intentionally sunk to create artificial reef" data-articleId="414482093" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/200_ton_cargo_ship_intentionally_sunk_to_0_7438118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/200_ton_cargo_ship_intentionally_sunk_to_0_7438118_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/200_ton_cargo_ship_intentionally_sunk_to_0_7438118_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/200_ton_cargo_ship_intentionally_sunk_to_0_7438118_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/200_ton_cargo_ship_intentionally_sunk_to_0_7438118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Video courtesy: OUC" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>180-foot cargo ship intentionally sunk to create artificial reef</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Thousands of sea creatures will soon find a new habitat to call home about 10 miles off Florida’s coast.</p><p>The Voici Bernadette was loaded up with 200 tons, or 400,000 pounds, of concrete donated by OUC.</p><p>The 180-foot cargo freighter was towed off-shore in St. Lucie County and sunk to create a new habitat and refuge for marine life.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/orlando-police-need-help-identifying-masked-robbery-suspect" title="Orlando police need help identifying masked robbery suspect" data-articleId="414471998" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Orlando_police_need_help_identifying_mas_0_7437380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Orlando_police_need_help_identifying_mas_0_7437380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Orlando_police_need_help_identifying_mas_0_7437380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Orlando_police_need_help_identifying_mas_0_7437380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Orlando_police_need_help_identifying_mas_0_7437380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Orlando Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando police need help identifying masked robbery suspect</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 04:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 04:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Orlando Police Department needs the public's help to find a masked robbery suspect.</p><p>Officers released surveillance photos and video of two men attacking a man inside his home.</p><p>Officials say the unmasked suspect has been identified as Jaqyoune Adams and has already been charged in the robbery.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/about-a-third-of-women-have-dated-men-for-a-free-meal-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Vday%20dinner_1561411085570.jpg_7437635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The study found that women who held more traditional gender role beliefs as well as those who scored higher on the “dark triad” of personality traits were most likely to have engaged in a foodie call. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)" title="468349249_1561411085570-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>About a third of women have dated men for a free meal, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="KFC's new, limited-edition Cheetos chicken sandwich is pictured in a provided photo. (Credit: KFC)" title="kfc1_1561399118704-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/couple-fatally-abuses-newborn-daughter-baby-suffers-blows-to-the-head-96-fractures"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="breaking news_1541716575406.jpg-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Couple charged with fatally abusing newborn daughter, baby suffers blows to the head, 96 fractures</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/180-foot-cargo-ship-intentionally-sunk-to-create-artificial-reef"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/boat%20intentionally%20sunk%20to%20create%20artificial%20reef_1561411265866.jpg_7437636_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy: OUC" title="boat intentionally sunk to create artificial reef_1561411265866.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>180-foot cargo ship intentionally sunk to create artificial reef</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0663"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0663_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414492617'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3194289_1.1"> <div> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Fox 35 News App</h3></header> <!-- Content Starts Here --> <table border="0" width="100%"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <img border="0" height="250" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/mobile-apps_2017.jpg" /></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPhone</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923?mt=8&uo=4" target="_blank">iPad</a></strong> | <strong><a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" target="_blank">Android</a></strong></td> </tr> <tr> <td align="center"> <a href="http://www.toyotaoforlando.com/" target="_blank"><img alt="" border="0" height="30" src="http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/toyota-logo-small.png" width="130" /></a></td> </tr> </tbody> </table> <!-- Content Ends Here --></section> </div><p></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4599"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2704"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/falcon-heavy-taking-ashes-into-space" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Falcon%20Heavy%20taking%20ashes%20into%20space_1561413906177.jpg_7438169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Falcon%20Heavy%20taking%20ashes%20into%20space_1561413906177.jpg_7438169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Falcon%20Heavy%20taking%20ashes%20into%20space_1561413906177.jpg_7438169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Falcon%20Heavy%20taking%20ashes%20into%20space_1561413906177.jpg_7438169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/24/Falcon%20Heavy%20taking%20ashes%20into%20space_1561413906177.jpg_7438169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Falcon Heavy taking ashes into space</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/about-a-third-of-women-have-dated-men-for-a-free-meal-study-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Vday%20dinner_1561411085570.jpg_7437635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Vday%20dinner_1561411085570.jpg_7437635_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Vday%20dinner_1561411085570.jpg_7437635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Vday%20dinner_1561411085570.jpg_7437635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Vday%20dinner_1561411085570.jpg_7437635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;study&#x20;found&#x20;that&#x20;women&#x20;who&#x20;held&#x20;more&#x20;traditional&#x20;gender&#x20;role&#x20;beliefs&#x20;as&#x20;well&#x20;as&#x20;those&#x20;who&#x20;scored&#x20;higher&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;dark&#x20;triad&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;of&#x20;personality&#x20;traits&#x20;were&#x20;most&#x20;likely&#x20;to&#x20;have&#x20;engaged&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;foodie&#x20;call&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Robertus&#x20;Pudyanto&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>About a third of women have dated men for a free meal, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/all-cheetos-everything-kfc-rolls-out-cheetos-chicken-sandwich-cheetos-hot-wings-mac-and-cheetos" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/kfc1_1561399118704_7436525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="KFC&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;new&#x2c;&#x20;limited-edition&#x20;Cheetos&#x20;chicken&#x20;sandwich&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;provided&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;KFC&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>All Cheetos everything: KFC rolls out Cheetos chicken sandwich</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/couple-fatally-abuses-newborn-daughter-baby-suffers-blows-to-the-head-96-fractures" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple charged with fatally abusing newborn daughter, baby suffers blows to the head, 96 fractures</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/source-ice-raids-delayed-because-dhs-chief-leaked-info" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_Deportations_in_LA_0_7432531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Source: ICE raids delayed because DHS Chief leaked info</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2497_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2497_MOD-AD-WOFL_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414492617'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6854_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6854"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-WOFL-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414492617');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_6854_MOD-AD-WOFL_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wofl/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414492617'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35News"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4599_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4599",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4599\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Fucf-student-critical-suspect-out-on-bond-after-hit-and-run"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Fucf-student-critical-suspect-out-on-bond-after-hit-and-run"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1425_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1425",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1425\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Fucf-student-critical-suspect-out-on-bond-after-hit-and-run"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1077_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_1077",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_1077\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Fucf-student-critical-suspect-out-on-bond-after-hit-and-run"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3521_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3521",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3521\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Fucf-student-critical-suspect-out-on-bond-after-hit-and-run"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Fucf-student-critical-suspect-out-on-bond-after-hit-and-run\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3ducf-student-critical-suspect-out-on-bond-after-hit-and-run\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6854_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_6854",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_6854\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Fucf-student-critical-suspect-out-on-bond-after-hit-and-run"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2704_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2704",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2704\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Fucf-student-critical-suspect-out-on-bond-after-hit-and-run"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0663_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0663",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0663\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Fucf-student-critical-suspect-out-on-bond-after-hit-and-run"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:5,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5624",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5624\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d5\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Fucf-student-critical-suspect-out-on-bond-after-hit-and-run"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8286_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8286",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8286\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Fucf-student-critical-suspect-out-on-bond-after-hit-and-run"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2497",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2497\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Fucf-student-critical-suspect-out-on-bond-after-hit-and-run"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Fucf-student-critical-suspect-out-on-bond-after-hit-and-run"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_k7BkCoxW0yHm\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Fucf-student-critical-suspect-out-on-bond-after-hit-and-run"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d434201\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_URVPD70xvTcQ\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d6\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fhome\x252Fucf-student-critical-suspect-out-on-bond-after-hit-and-run"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1560488575000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>if(navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i)){$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=377926923" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=377926923" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" />');</script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Get the News App Now",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"http://198.1.72.241/web/mobile/images/news-app_CMS.png",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"14 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43975);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>