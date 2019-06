- Troopers say a 21-year-old University of Central Florida student is clinging to life after a hit-and-run driver hit her near campus.

The Florida Highway Patrol said London Harrell was hit by a vehicle driving along the shoulder of Napiers Circle on Saturday.

Lt. Kim Montes said Harrell appeared to be walking well into the grass lawn when the driver struck her, causing major injuries.

The same vehicle was reported in another hit-and-run near the campus a short time earlier where, according to an incident report, the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Mendel Drive from Alafaya Trail and turned in front of another car, taking off after the collision.

Montes said investigators located Yousuf Hasan, 25, in a nearby parking lot asleep on the ground outside of the vehicle.

She said Hasan blew zeros on a breathalyzer test, but was clearly under the influence of something.

A blood test for drugs is currently pending.

According to representatives at the Orange County Jail, Hasan was released Monday morning after posting bond.

His bond was set Sunday morning, despite pleas from Harrell's family not to allow one.

During his first appearance a man who identified himself as Harrell's father showed up and spoke to the judge in front of the suspect, describing in detail the life-threatening position the young woman is now in.

"Our daughter is in ICU in extremely critical condition," he said. "She is currently being kept alive by a respirator and is in a coma. Her survival does not appear likely. Our family pleads with the court to deny bond and to prevent this monster from causing harm to anyone else."

If the victim does not survive, the felony charges Hasan already faces will likely be upgraded, according to Montes.

And, according to the Orange County Clerk of Court's database, Hasan does have a prior record, including a felony conviction for marijuana.

Throughout the day Monday, friends and family of Harrell took to social media in support of the UCF senior, many using the hashtag #LondonStrong.

As she fights for her life at ORMC, requests for comment from those close to her were not immediately returned.