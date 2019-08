- Tropical Storm Dorian continues to strengthen and could become a hurricane this week.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory, Dorian is located near Barbados. It is moving towards the west near 14 miles per hour. A turn toward the west-northwest is expected later today. This motion will continue through Tuesday night. The storm should be near the Windward Islands late today and tonight, as it moves into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Dorian reportedly has maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecasted during the next few days. Dorian could become near hurricane strength on Tuesday and Wednesday while it is over the Caribbean Sea. It may hit Puerto Rico as a Category 1 hurricane early on Thursday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is currently in effect for:

Barbados

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Meanwhile, a Tropical Storm Watch is effect for:

Dominica

Martinique

Grenada and its dependencies

Saba and St. Eustatius

The National Hurricane Center says that Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Hispaniola should monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Dorian as watches could be required later today.

Dorian is reportedly forecasted to produce total rain accumulations of two to four inches in Barbados, the Windward Islands, and Dominica through Tuesday. Isolated amounts of six inches are possible. Dorian could also generate swells that could create life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

