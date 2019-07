- Authorities say a teenager fell from a ladder and died while working on a two-story home that is under construction in Central Florida.

Clermont police tell news outlets the accident happened Thursday afternoon in a subdivision near Orlando.

Investigators say there is no sign of foul play. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been advised of the accident and will investigate.

The boy's name or age wasn't released.

Mattamy Homes, which is building the home in the Waterbrooke subdivision, said in a statement that the company's "thoughts and prayers to out to the victim's family and co-workers at this terribly difficult time." The company said it is cooperating with the investigation.