- A man from Volusia County is being held without bail for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting.

Tristan Scott Wix, 25, appeared before a judge in Saturday. He's accused of threatening to kill at least 100 people.

The News Station spoke with some of Wix's neighbors.

"We saw the police cars there the other night," one of Wix's neighbors, Gerard Woodin, said. "I didn't know what was going on til this morning when we saw it on the news."

Many said they didn't know him.

"Must be new to the area," neighbor Jared Lynch said. "We've lived here about 15 years or so. Never heard anything about it. If they have been here for a while, they must have been quiet."

Wix was arrested Friday.

The sheriff's office said Wix's ex-girlfriend tipped them off about the threats.

"She did what we beg people in the community to do," Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood said on Saturday. "See something, say something, and let us take it from there."

The sheriff's office released alleged text messages from Wix that said that, "A school is a weak target," and that he'd likely fire into a large crowd of people over three miles away.

The messages also allegedly said Wix wanted to "break the world record for the longest confirmed kill ever."

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Wix does not own any guns, but is fascinated by mass shootings.

He is being held without bail at the Volusia County Jail.