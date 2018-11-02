Suspect caught on camera stealing veteran's service dog, deputies say

- Osceola County Sheriff deputies responded to Old Town in reference to a theft of a service dog on October 28th, said officials.

A 67-year-old Vietnam veteran advised he has PTSD and was at Old Town with his two Pomeranian service dogs when a female began an altercation with him while another female came behind him and unleashed one of the dogs, deputies reported.

According to deputies, the victim never saw the second female and he had no idea what happened to the dog. The incident was captured on surveillance video and the suspect is seen stealing the dog.

The dog's name is Kira, she is 21-years-old and weighs six pounds.

Osceola County Sheriff deputies are asking the public for help identifying the suspect shown in photos in an effort to bring Kira home safely.