- It's back to school for thousands of students across Central Florida on Monday.

Many parents spent Sunday getting their kids ready with some last-minute shopping.

Orange County deputies also getting ready for the new school year.

Local law enforcement are putting the focus on safety.

They're cracking down on speeding in school zones.

Officials are also training crossing guards.

On campus, school resource officers in Orange County now have active shooter kits, including long guns inside safes at each of the 120 schools.

They also have real-time video access to all cameras in the school district.

On Monday, students in Orange County will also be required to watch new code of conduct videos.