- Police in South Florida are looking for a missing woman who took a trip to DeLand.

Valentina Arango was last seen on August 18 at her home in Miramar.

Police say she left in a blue 2015 Toyota Yaris with the Florida tag Z01-AXB and arrived in the city of DeLand at Stetson University's Hatter Hall on the same day, according to the GPS on her cellphone.

Investigators say the last transaction on the woman's debit card was made on August 18 at a Sunoco gas station in DeLand, but no one said they saw her at either the gas station or the Stetson campus.

Police say the woman's mother last spoke to her daughter two days later on August 20 and no one has seen or spoken to her since.

Anyone with information about the woman's whereabouts is asked to call the Miramar Police Department, or the DeLand Police Department.