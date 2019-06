- A sewer main break is causing trouble in Downtown Orlando.

Crews blocked off a portion of Orange Avenue as they worked to repair the break on Saturday.

The break happened near Columbia Street, which is near Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Officials at the hospital said the sewer main break did not affect facilities at the hospital.

Workers trying to repair the problem say they will likely be working into Sunday to make sure the work is done.

It's not yet clear what caused the sewer main break.