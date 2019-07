- The family of a Winter Park woman relived their darkest day in court Monday, coming face-to-face with their loved one's killer.

Now, it's up to jurors to decide: Should Scott Nelson live or die?

The sentencing part of Nelson's trial is underway in Orange County.

The state rested its case Monday afternoon, as it fights for the death penalty for Nelson.

It was a heartbreaking and dramatic day in court as Jennifer Fulford's children and husband spoke to the jury.

The defense requested mercy.

"According to Jenny, she was going to be on her front porch in a rocking chair with a glass of wine watching her grandchildren play in the yard when she passed away. She was supposed to be 95 years old," said Jennifer Fulford's husband, Robert Fulford.

But that never happened for Jennifer Fulford. Her husband took the stand late Monday afternoon, helping the state make its case for Scott Nelson to receive the death penalty for murdering his late wife.

"We were married in 2010 and once again became inseparable, or so I thought."

Fulford's children also made statements by video from Texas.

"I will live the rest of my life without having my biggest supporter there to cheer me on and lift me up," said Fulford's daughter, Hanna Geist.

"I promise you this, she is the one who will be remembered," said her son, Austin Geist.

Nelson's defense spent more than 20 minutes addressing the jury, detailing his long history of trauma, including his absent father, schizophrenic mother, mental illness, substance abuse and 25 years in prison, most of that in solitary confinement.

"It's merely meant to show the mental state of Mr. Nelson leading up to this crime," said Nelson's defense attorney.

But, the jurors will also have to weigh what Jennifer Fulford's family has had to go through.

"She loved her family. She loved people. She loved the holidays. She loved animals. She loved life. She loved me. I will always love her," said Robert Fulford.

The judge also excused a juror after he admitted to talking about the case in the jury room, saying that based on what he's heard, he didn't think he could go after the death penalty.

The sentencing phase of the trial continues Tuesday.