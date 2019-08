- The Coast Guard is searching for two missing boaters near Port Canaveral.

The boaters, Brian McCluney and Justin Walker, were last seen leaving a boat ramp on Friday heading toward "8A" reef.

Family members of the men, who are both firefighters, say they were expected back Friday night, but they never returned home.

The Navy and Brevard County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the search.

Crews searched an estimated 4,400 square miles over the last 24 hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558.