Police use drone to help end six-hour standoff peacefully Police use drone to help end six-hour standoff peacefully six-hour standoff peacefully"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429908374.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429908374");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429908374-429908349"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/police%20use%20drone_1569202352280.jpg_7670918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/police%20use%20drone_1569202352280.jpg_7670918_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/police%20use%20drone_1569202352280.jpg_7670918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/police%20use%20drone_1569202352280.jpg_7670918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/police%20use%20drone_1569202352280.jpg_7670918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429908374-429908349" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/police%20use%20drone_1569202352280.jpg_7670918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/police%20use%20drone_1569202352280.jpg_7670918_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/police%20use%20drone_1569202352280.jpg_7670918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/police%20use%20drone_1569202352280.jpg_7670918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/22/police%20use%20drone_1569202352280.jpg_7670918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 22 2019 09:33PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 22 2019 09:34PM EDT</span></p> </figure> <span>Man claiming to have grenade at hotel in custody</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Daytona Beach police say their drone helped them end a six-hour standoff peacefully.</p> <p>Police said the suspect, David Allen, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, barricaded himself in his hotel room and said he had a grenade.</p> <p>Officers said the standoff was able to end peacefully because of their eyes in the sky. </p> <p>Officers used a drone to look into the man’s hotel room.</p> <p>“He did have a grenade, but it turned out to be a dummy grenade that was hollowed out from the bottom, so realistically he was no real threat,” Daytona Beach Police Deputy Chief Jakari Young said.</p> <p>FOX 35 spoke with former Orange County detective turned security consultant James Copenahver about the use of the drone. </p> <p>He said it is a good example of how technology is helping police in these types of dangerous situations.</p> <p>“It certainly amplified the officers’ safety aspect of it, so they can deploy these units without a cop looking in the window, if you will,” Copenhaver said.</p> <p>He said this is a smart move by cops because the suspects aren’t expecting it.</p> <p>“The drone can fly up there,” Copenhaver said. “They’re very quiet. I’m sure the bad guy had his intention waiting for the front door. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402441" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/school-resource-officer-suspended-after-two-young-children-were-arrested-at-an-orlando-school" title="School resource officer suspended after two young children were arrested at an Orlando school" data-articleId="429946704" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/School_resource_officer_suspended_after__0_7671362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/School_resource_officer_suspended_after__0_7671362_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/School_resource_officer_suspended_after__0_7671362_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/School_resource_officer_suspended_after__0_7671362_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/School_resource_officer_suspended_after__0_7671362_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The grandmother of the 6-year-old told The News Station that her granddaughter has a sleeping disorder and threw a temper tantrum because she was tired." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>School resource officer suspended after two young children were arrested at an Orlando school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 07:12AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A school resource officer has been suspended after two young children were arrested at an Orlando school.</p><p>The Orlando Police Department confirmed on Sunday that Officer Dennis Turner was suspended after arresting a six-year-old and eight-year-old in two separate incidents at Emma Nixon Academy Charter School in Orlando. The department launched an internal investigation into Turner's actions.</p><p>Their initial findings say a policy was not followed by Turner during the arrests. Police said that the arrest of any person under the age of 12 requires the approval of a watch commander, or manager, which was not obtained in the two cases.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/forecasters-watch-tropical-storm-karen-as-it-moves-north" title="Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Karen as it moves north" data-articleId="429941123" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Weather_Report__September_23rd_0_7671079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Weather_Report__September_23rd_0_7671079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Weather_Report__September_23rd_0_7671079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Weather_Report__September_23rd_0_7671079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/23/Weather_Report__September_23rd_0_7671079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King gives you the latest on the weather in Central Florida." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Karen as it moves north</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 06:14AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 06:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Forecasters are watching several systems in the tropics, including a tropical depression that could become a hurricane and Tropical Storm Karen, which could bend back towards the west once north of Puerto Rico.</p><p>According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Storm Karen is located about 180 miles west of St. Vincent and 290 miles south-southeast of St. Croix. It is moving toward the northwest at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. </p><p>They expect Karen to continue in this motion on Monday, with a turn toward the north forecasted on Tuesday. The center of the storm will move across the eastern Caribbean Sea through Monday night and then near or over Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/adventhealth-house-calls-the-feel-whole-challenge" title="AdventHealth House Calls: The Feel Whole Challenge" data-articleId="429874912" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>AdventHealth House Calls: The Feel Whole Challenge</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 22 2019 02:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 07:30AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jade Kaplan, a CREATION Health consultant at AdventHealth, and Tommy Ballew, a Winter Springs police officer who was diagnosed with colon cancer last year, will join Good Day Orlando on Monday morning to AdventHealth's Feel Whole Challenge.</p><p>For more information about AdventHealth, click here . </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div Investigation launched after two people are found dead inside a Florida home Daytona Beach police patrol car involved in crash with motorcycle School resource officer suspended after two young children were arrested at an Orlando school 