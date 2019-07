- Orlando police are working to find out who abandoned an infant on someone's doorstep.

Police responded to the Willow Key Apartments, located on Arnold Palmer Drive, on Saturday morning and found a 1-day-old baby boy on someone's doorstep.

Officers say the baby was wrapped in a T-shirt and appeared to be in good health.

Investigators say the baby was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital to be checked out.

Officials say the Florida Department of Children and Families has been notified.

Orlando police said it wants to remind the public that Florida is a 'Safe Haven' state, meaning unwanted newborns can be taken to a hospital or fire station up until the baby is 7 days old without any criminal repercussions.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.