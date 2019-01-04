Police: Man used blow torch to break into Arby's safe

- Casselberry police need help identifying a man who tried breaking into a safe at Arby's using a blow torch.

Police said the suspect was caught on surveillance video the day after Christmas using a crow bar to disable the alarm at the Arby’s on State Road 436.

Investigators said the man left for several hours then returned with a blow torch and spent nearly two hours trying to open the safe.

Officers said he was unsuccessful and left the store.

Police think the same guy used a blow torch to break into an office and safe at an Altamonte Springs Chipotle, stealing nearly $1,600 back in July.

He was also caught on surveillance camera during that burglary.

Detectives said the suspect was wearing a blue jacket, yellow gloves and dark beanie in the video.

If you recognize him, call Casselberry or Altamonte Springs police departments, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.