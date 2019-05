Related Headlines Police investigating after Florida teen found dead

- Police in Osceola County a say they found a teenage girl dead inside a residence at a mobile home park. The girl, identified as Coralis Enid Remigio Rivera, 17, was found inside her Kissimmee home overnight.

Many questions remain about how she died and who is responsible, but police do say that she was killed.

The girl was found dead at Country Life Mobile Home Park. The Kissimmee Police Department say they received a 911 call from a family friend. He told them that he was checking on the girl, since friends were concerned that they had not been able to get a hold of her all day. That man told the 911 dispatcher that he found the girl dead face up in her bed. That’s when he called for help.

Police say the girl’s family had moved out of the mobile home a few months back, but she continued living there with a family friend. It’s unclear whether she was still attending school.

Rivera’s aunt, Brenda Remegio, was devastating upon arriving to the scene. She said Rivera had lived in Kissimmee for the last two years after living in Puerto Rico. The family is asking for whoever is responsible to come forward. “The only thing I ask for anyone who’s listening, whoever did this, turn yourself in. For the love of god, turn yourself in,” she said

The family is raising money in order to send Rivera’s body to Puerto Rico for a proper funeral. To donate, click here.

Detectives are now trying to nail down a time line as to who spoke with her last, who saw her last and what she’d been doing in the hours before her death.

If you have any information in this case, you’re asked to call Kissimmee Police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).