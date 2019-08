- A pilot is dead after an experimental plane crashed in Groveland, Florida. It happened in the area of Sorrel Way and Homestead Drive on Friday morning.

Police say the plane originated from the Florida Flying Gator's Airpark. Officials say the pilot was the only person on board and did not survive the crash.

The FAA says the experimental, amateur-built Aventura II aircraft crashed on departure from the Florida Flying Gators Flight Park in Minneola, Fla., at 11:15 a.m. The aircraft landed at the end of the grass strip.

The agency will investigate and the NTSB will determine probable cause.