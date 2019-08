- Orlando police are investigating after a person was shot on airport property.

The shooting happened about a mile from the terminals at the Orlando International Airport, next to the Enterprise car rental administration building, around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers said that they found a victim, identified on Sunday morning as 26-year-old Justin Harper, with gunshot wounds. He was brought to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not yet released any possible suspects.

Airport officials said that the shooting did not impact travel operations at the airport.