People in Puerto Rico prepare for possible hit by Tropical Storm Dorian
Posted Aug 25 2019 10:28PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 25 2019 10:26PM EDT fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425575427" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - The potential threat of Tropical Storm Dorian has people living in Puerto Rico preparing for the storm.</p><p>Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico back in 2017. </p><p>The storm killed thousands of people. In some areas, power was out for months.</p><p>Now, people living on the island are bracing for the potential of another storm. </p><p>Tropical Storm Dorian is in the Atlantic right now and could become a hurricane in a few days.</p><p>Fox 35 spoke with Richard Colon, who lives on the island, whose family is already preparing.</p><p>"It's not as big as when Maria was going to come and people are already flocking to the convenience stores and department stores and just getting water," Colon said.</p><p>Several videos and photos have been posted to social media showing people doing just that, preparing for the storm.</p><p>"I think some people are freaking out," Colon said. "I think, especially, the people who are living under their tarps. We still have people suffering, living under their blue tarps and not having a roof. Those people are obviously freaking out because a small storm will destroy that tarp."</p><p>The potential impact of Tropical Storm Dorian is having an effect on some here in Orlando.</p><p>"I cannot lie, I am a little bit worried," Jerick Mediavilla said. "Yes, I am a little bit worried because these phenomenon are very erratic. They can change from one day to the other."</p><p>Mediavilla has family in Puerto Rico and is preparing to make a trip down there next Sunday. </p><p>He and Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith are planning to get married in San Juan. </p><p>Right now, they are unsure if their flights will be canceled.</p><p>"We are hopeful that we will be able to have our event for our guests on the island, which is the main reason we want to do it there, to be close to the family and to help Puerto Rico after what happened with Maria," Mediavilla said.</p><p>He says his family is also stocking up on essentials for the storm.</p><p>The couple is still planning their wedding, remaining hopeful that the forecast doesn't get any worse.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Home Stories

Tropical Storm Dorian continues to strengthen, could become a hurricane this week
Posted Aug 26 2019 06:12AM EDT
Updated Aug 26 2019 08:46AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/8_a_m__update__Tropical_Storm_Dorian_con_0_7616569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/8_a_m__update__Tropical_Storm_Dorian_con_0_7616569_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/8_a_m__update__Tropical_Storm_Dorian_con_0_7616569_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/8_a_m__update__Tropical_Storm_Dorian_con_0_7616569_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/8_a_m__update__Tropical_Storm_Dorian_con_0_7616569_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Weather" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical Storm Dorian continues to strengthen, could become a hurricane this week</h4> </div> <div Tropical Storm Dorian continues to strengthen and could become a hurricane this week.

According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory, Dorian is located near Barbados. It is moving towards the west near 14 miles per hour. A turn toward the west-northwest is expected later today. This motion will continue through Tuesday night. The storm should be near the Windward Islands late today and tonight, as it moves into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Dorian reportedly has maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecasted during the next few days. Dorian could become near hurricane strength on Tuesday and Wednesday while it is over the Caribbean Sea. It may hit Puerto Rico as a Category 1 hurricane early on Thursday.

Florida students work with Habitat for Humanity to build a home for a family in need
Posted Aug 26 2019 09:37AM EDT
Updated Aug 26 2019 09:39AM EDT Students from a Florida high school are joining forces with Habitat for Humanity to build a home for a family in need.

Lake County Public Schools said that students from Leesburg High School's Construction Academy will join Habitat for Humanity on Monday morning, as they break ground together on a home for a family in need.

Production of the Habitat home gives students a chance to put into practice what they have been learning in class. This will be a year-long project, during which students will work on every phase of the house. For example, they will install electricity, plumbing, doors, windows, sheet rock, and more.

Search underway for missing person at St. Cloud Lakefront Park
Posted Aug 26 2019 06:30AM EDT
Updated Aug 26 2019 08:48AM EDT The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC) is assisting the Osceola County Sheriff's Office with the search for a missing person at St. Cloud Lakefront Park.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene Sunday night. St. Could police officers and Osceola County sheriff's deputies were there.

The FWC said a man went out on a boat with some people, went for a swim and never came back. (Photo by LULA SAMPAIO / AFP) " title="1163938850_1566821214323-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>G-7 countries commit $20 million to help fight Amazon wildfires</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/tropical-storm-dorian-continues-to-strengthen-could-become-a-hurricane-this-week"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/WOFL_TS%20Dorian%206am_082619_1566818592392.png_7616423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_TS Dorian 6am_082619_1566818592392.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tropical Storm Dorian continues to strengthen, could become a hurricane this week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/tropical-storm-dorian-strengthening"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/26/7day_1566817869867_7616409_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="7day_1566817869867.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Monday kicks off with sunshine, meanwhile Tropical Storm Dorian is strengthening</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" 