- The potential threat of Tropical Storm Dorian has people living in Puerto Rico preparing for the storm.

Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico back in 2017.

The storm killed thousands of people. In some areas, power was out for months.

Now, people living on the island are bracing for the potential of another storm.

Tropical Storm Dorian is in the Atlantic right now and could become a hurricane in a few days.

Fox 35 spoke with Richard Colon, who lives on the island, whose family is already preparing.

"It's not as big as when Maria was going to come and people are already flocking to the convenience stores and department stores and just getting water," Colon said.

Several videos and photos have been posted to social media showing people doing just that, preparing for the storm.

"I think some people are freaking out," Colon said. "I think, especially, the people who are living under their tarps. We still have people suffering, living under their blue tarps and not having a roof. Those people are obviously freaking out because a small storm will destroy that tarp."

The potential impact of Tropical Storm Dorian is having an effect on some here in Orlando.

"I cannot lie, I am a little bit worried," Jerick Mediavilla said. "Yes, I am a little bit worried because these phenomenon are very erratic. They can change from one day to the other."

Mediavilla has family in Puerto Rico and is preparing to make a trip down there next Sunday.

He and Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith are planning to get married in San Juan.

Right now, they are unsure if their flights will be canceled.

"We are hopeful that we will be able to have our event for our guests on the island, which is the main reason we want to do it there, to be close to the family and to help Puerto Rico after what happened with Maria," Mediavilla said.

He says his family is also stocking up on essentials for the storm.

The couple is still planning their wedding, remaining hopeful that the forecast doesn't get any worse.