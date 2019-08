The City of Daytona Beach Shores says the Dunlawton Bridge will close to eastbound and westbound traffic when winds reach a sustained 39 miles per hour.

Officials say once the bridge closes it will not reopen until it has been inspected and deemed safe by the Florida Department of Transportation.

City officials say in the event of a mandatory evacuation, the bridge will be manned by officers from Daytona Beach Shores, Port Orange and Ponce Inlet.