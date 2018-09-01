OCSO: Man ran from deputies, drowned in pond

- The body of a 49-year-old man was pulled from a retention pond in Orange County on Saturday.

Deputies say they were speaking with a man on the street near Golf Club Parkway in Pine Hills overnight, when they found drugs on him.

They say he then took off running and jumped into a pond, where he drowned.

Deputies say a dive team suited up and tried to rescue the man, but couldn't get to him in time.

The sheriff's office did not say why the deputies were speaking to the man in the first place.