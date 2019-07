- The Ocoee Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation.

Police say the male victim was found at a home on Wurst Road on Saturday morning.

Investigators later identified a person of interest in the case as Jose Chavez, 23. They believe Chavez was with the victim at the time of his death.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).